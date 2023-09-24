Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Is Plummeting Because He Won’t Choose a Lane

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

He coulda been somebody. He coulda been a contender.

I once had high aspirations for Ron DeSantis. But those of us who were hoping he’d be an instrument to stop Donald Trump from winning a third Republican presidential nomination look to be out of luck, as the promise of DeSantis recedes with the summer of 2023.

A recent CNN/University of New Hampshire poll, for example, shows DeSantis plummeting 13 points since their last survey in July, putting him at just 10 percent in the “first in the nation” primary.

