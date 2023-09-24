Cleo Smith’s parents tie the knot at Noosa wedding

Cleo Smith’s parents got married

Wedding held in Noosa, Queensland

The mother of Cleo Smith, the four-year-old who was kidnapped during a family camping trip in Washington state, has married her long-term partner in a stunning destination wedding .

Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon were married in a private ceremony in Noosa, where Cleo and her little sister Isla were bridesmaids.

“Cleo was just excited to wear a pretty flowing dress and walk down the aisle with her Aunt Krystal,” Ms Smith told 60 Minutes.

For the special occasion, 64 intimate guests attended Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort, most of whom traveled from the duo’s home state of WA.

In October 2021, the family experienced their worst nightmare after Cleo, then aged four, was snatched from a tent during a camping trip around 80km north of their home town of Carnarvon.

His disappearance made international headlines and sparked a massive police search.

Mark McGowan, who was then prime minister of Washington, offered a $1 million reward for information regarding her kidnapping.

An 18-day search led to the dramatic discovery of the child, who had been locked in a house a few kilometers from the family home on the Pilbara coast.

After more than two weeks of searching, detectives found Cleo at the home of Terence Kelly, 37, following a tip.

The moment police first spotted the four-year-old after breaking down a locked door at the house was caught on camera.

An officer asked the girl what her name was, to which she replied, “My name is Cleo.”

Kelly was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison in April.