My Mum, Your Dad star Martin Makepeace, 53, says women HALF his age want to date him after finding fame on the show

He is the bad boy star of the ITV1 series My Mum, Your Dad, who caused a love triangle by charming two female co-stars.

But Martin Makepeace says that despite being criticized on social media for his ‘games’ and branded ‘cocky and arrogant’ by viewers, it hasn’t stopped women almost half his age from dating him outside the show.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the 6ft 4in property millionaire from Ibiza, 53, said he is enjoying his pantomime villain status but admitted many of the harsh accusations leveled against him are entirely justified.

Not that it deters potential new suitors.

When asked if he has received any tempting offers from fans, he joked: “How long have you got?

“But seriously, I was at the Ocean Beach Club yesterday and a girl came up to me and said, ‘I love you on the show, you’re amazing.’ I’m 27, can I have your number?’

‘I politely declined. I was with my 25-year-old godson and he ended up taking her number.”

And speaking of the abuse he has received for being the show’s villain, he adds: ‘I would have been disappointed if I hadn’t gotten that reaction, to be honest.

“I must be a real narcissist because I really enjoy it.”

Martin took part in the show called Middle Age

Love Island, four days into the trial, which he believes was a deliberate ploy by ITV bosses who knew he would ruffle feathers at the retreat because, by his own admission, he is a ‘Marmite character’.

He admitted that being labeled “cocky and arrogant” is not new to him. He said, “When you’re six feet tall, you have two choices: fade into insignificance or go all out, and I chose the second.

“I’d rather say I’m just overconfident, but I understand why they say arrogant.”

He quickly impressed therapist Monique and fellow newcomer Tolullah, both 50, just as the former began bonding with co-star Martin H, 56, a viewer favourite.

And he stepped up his pursuit of Tolullah after she also started having feelings for Martin H, with them sharing an unexpected kiss on a romantic date, leaving many viewers feeling ‘his ego was hurt’.

Asked if he agreed, Martin said: “I wasn’t convinced they were compatible because Tolullah was clearly saying things to me.

“She went out of her way to get on board with Martin and that’s why she did it.

“My ego certainly wasn’t bruised, but I was surprised and perhaps pushed in the direction I had gone.”

His inability to focus on just one woman led some viewers to accuse him of ‘gameplay’ as he was caught using the same schmoozing techniques on both Tolullah and Monique.

And when he finally chose Monique, a furious Tolullah, who he had previously let down during an awkward conversation, told viewers she “dodged a bullet” and made it clear upon leaving the show that she had no intention to keep in touch with him.

Martin said: ‘Tolullah was a wonderful person and when she saw how the show went I think she was quite upset.

Lifestyle: The businessman has lived in Ibiza for 30 years and reveals he applied for a job as a club representative in 1991 and has remained on the island ever since

‘But we really bonded there and I really valued her friendship, but unfortunately I had to make a decision and I went with my gut.

‘I had to laugh when I saw that on Thursday, ‘dodged a bullet’, well done Tolullah, nice sentence.’

And on her savage comment about not keeping in touch, he added: ‘The editing was very kind to me, it could have been a lot worse.

‘You saw the masterclass in Tolullah gently let Martin H down, unfortunately I’m the opposite where I’m not very good at that kind of thing.

“I made a bit of a hash of it and she came straight to me.

‘It was the perfect reaction, it was a great disappointment and almost a pleasure to be on the other side. That wasn’t artificial, it was purely about the money.’

In the finale, viewers watched as Martin and Monique ended the relationship before their children had a chance to give them their blessing, believing they had lost the connection.

Monique accused Martin of being “distracted” and not making an effort to get to know her, points he completely agrees with.

Family: Martin’s son Luke, 18, brought him onto the show after ending a four-year relationship last November

He explained: ‘The love triangle has taken so much out of me emotionally and physically.

‘You’re in a very intense environment there, once I crossed the border with Monique I relaxed a bit and didn’t put any effort into it, so she wasn’t far off. I absolutely agree with her.

‘And I’m easily distracted, she was right. There are so many things going on.

‘I have a lack of focus, which has been a trait my whole life. It’s not the first time this has happened.

‘In retrospect, that’s wonderful, but what I should have done was to relax early and get to know Monique a little better. She was busy with the money.’

But on second thought, did he enjoy being part of a love triangle?

“If you have two beautiful women wanting you and getting to know you better, that’s not the worst place in the world to be, right?”

Martin’s son Luke, 18, brought him on the show after ending a four-year relationship last November.

He has been with Luke’s mother for more than twenty years, but the end of his most recent romance has hit him hardest.

Martin explained: “It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced heartbreak and that’s why Luke put me in the show as he’s never seen me like this before.”

The businessman has lived in Ibiza for 30 years and reveals that he applied for a job as a club representative in 1991 and has remained on the island ever since.

He set up a travel agency before moving into real estate and has benefited hugely from Ibiza’s property boom over the past decade.

Martin said: ‘When I went into the property industry there was a property boom for three or four years and that’s where I made my money. It was like money for old rope.

‘You used to be able to buy houses for £50,000 to £60,000, which are now worth millions of pounds.

‘The property boom in Ibiza over the last ten years has been simply incredible. The properties I pay decent money for are now worth ridiculous amounts of money. I’m in, but I never saw that coming.

‘It means I don’t have to work anymore, I just do consultancy for a few hours a week.’

So what next for reality TV’s newest villain? Will this be the last time we see him on our screens?

‘I’m in a unique phase of my life, I’m 53, I’m single, my youngest child has just signed a professional football contract, which means he has no time for me, and that’s how it should be.

‘Luke is almost 19 and is going on a trip in the winter, so now I’m alone, I feel comfortable, what should I do now?

‘I don’t want to sit in a bar all day drinking and talking, not that I don’t like that, so I would like to look for future opportunities, maybe do something more exciting.

“I would definitely like to pursue some kind of reality TV because this is just the beginning for me.”