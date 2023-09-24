David Tennant Takes on Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A recently released trailer for the Doctor who Special 60th anniversary episodes reveal an old enemy returning to take on David Tennant, who returned as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Catherine Tate, who also reprized her role as Donna Noble, joins Tennant as he goes on an epic adventure through space and time to battle Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy who last appeared on the show in was shown in 1966.

“I don’t believe in fate, but if fate exists, it goes towards Donna Noble,” Tennant can be heard saying in the footage.

As they try to figure out why the Doctor comes face to face with an enemy from his past, Jemma Redgrave also returns to her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, the leader of UNIT.

“This is just the beginning as the fever starts to burn,” said showrunner Russell T Davies. “We’re going to have a November full of Doctor who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay vigilant!”

Tennant, who previously starred in Doctor who as the Tenth Doctor for five years, returning for the special episodes to celebrate the anniversary of the hit BBC and Disney+ series, which was created in 1963 and then revived in 2005.

It was also previously announced that Jacqueline King and Karl Collins would return as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple respectively in the 60th anniversary specials, and Ruth Madeley was introduced as Shirley Anne Bingham.

Doctor who returns in November with three special episodes, titled ‘The Star Beast’, ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ and ‘The Giggle’. Watch the latest trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTram_4a4cw