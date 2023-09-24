Meryl Streep and Martin Short on ‘Only Murders’ Are One of TV’s Best Couples Ever

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Hulu

One of the greatest love stories of our times is currently playing out on TV—and no one seems to be talking about it.

It’s the story of two frustrated, aging artists whose talents have never been recognized. Their paths have crossed before, but, like ships (or perhaps more like ferries) in the night, they’ve always just missed each other. And so, they’ve been traipsing around New York City, their matching statement scarves tossed artfully over their shoulders, trying against all hope to make their dreams come true. When they finally meet, it’s like lightning has struck—instantly, they see the artistic potential in each other that no one else could. “Where have you been,” he asks her.

I am talking, of course, about the improbable love story of Loretta and Oliver in Only Murders in the Building.

