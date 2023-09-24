Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    News

    Meryl Streep and Martin Short on ‘Only Murders’ Are One of TV’s Best Couples Ever

    By

    Sep 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Meryl Streep and Martin Short on ‘Only Murders’ Are One of TV’s Best Couples Ever

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Hulu

    One of the greatest love stories of our times is currently playing out on TV—and no one seems to be talking about it.

    It’s the story of two frustrated, aging artists whose talents have never been recognized. Their paths have crossed before, but, like ships (or perhaps more like ferries) in the night, they’ve always just missed each other. And so, they’ve been traipsing around New York City, their matching statement scarves tossed artfully over their shoulders, trying against all hope to make their dreams come true. When they finally meet, it’s like lightning has struck—instantly, they see the artistic potential in each other that no one else could. “Where have you been,” he asks her.

    I am talking, of course, about the improbable love story of Loretta and Oliver in Only Murders in the Building.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disgraced NRL star Jarryd Hayne makes a ‘huge legal move’ after being jailed for rape earlier this year

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    PETER HITCHENS: I wish someone else would ask this: What if Lucy Letby is not guilty?

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    David Tennant Takes on Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer

    Sep 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disgraced NRL star Jarryd Hayne makes a ‘huge legal move’ after being jailed for rape earlier this year

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    PETER HITCHENS: I wish someone else would ask this: What if Lucy Letby is not guilty?

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Meryl Streep and Martin Short on ‘Only Murders’ Are One of TV’s Best Couples Ever

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    David Tennant Takes on Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer

    Sep 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy