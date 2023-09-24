Disgraced NRL star Jarryd Hayne makes a ‘huge legal move’ after being jailed for rape earlier this year

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has launched a new call to clear his name after he was jailed for raping a woman in a Newcastle home almost five years ago.

The former Dally M winner, who has suffered a remarkable fall from grace, was convicted of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in May this year and sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

It is estimated that Hayne spent more than $2 million on legal fees and had to sell his property to cover his costs.

News Corp. reports on Sunday that Hayne’s lawyer, Margaret Cunneen SC, is preparing a new appeal for the football star.

“This is based on an unreasonable and unjustifiable verdict, not supported by evidence,” Cunneen said.

The NRL would take close note of the outcome and should withdraw his Dally M awards if he fails to overturn his conviction.

Hayne’s life is now a far cry from that of the famous footballer who drunkenly approached the front door of a Fletcher home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final at 9.07pm.

When he emerged 46 minutes later, Hayne left a young woman in her room with blood on her bedspread and painful wounds to her vagina.

Earlier this year, almost five years after that fleeting encounter, the infamous incident landed him in jail for a second time.

Hayne was used to being a household name, starting his career as a first grader with the Parramatta Eels in 2006.

But his popularity didn’t peak until 2014, when it was revealed he was leaving the NRL and signed for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers a few months later.

Hayne only lasted one season, during which he was accused of leaving an American woman bleeding from her vagina following an alleged sexual assault in December 2015.

The woman filed a civil suit against Hayne in 2017 because there was not enough evidence for criminal charges to be filed. Hayne settled for almost $100,000 in 2019.

Throughout his career, Hayne represented NSW in the State of Origin 23 times while playing 21 times for Australia and Fiji in test matches.

The legal fees left the ex-sportsman in a financial disaster, forcing him to shed a large part of his property portfolio – once worth more than $5 million.

It is estimated that the father of two was paying his legal team up to $13,000 a day during his trials.

According to insiders, solicitor Phillip Boulten SC charged $9,900 per day and barrister Penny Musgrove charged $3,000 per day.

“(Boulten) is one of the most respected silks in the country and could actually charge a lot more,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

Hayne’s property portfolio was once worth more than $5 million, including terraces and cottages in the trendy Sydney suburbs, as well as two apartments in Parramatta and a house in Umina Beach, where his mother Jodie lives in a large apartment. -mother in the back.

However, since his career declined and legal fees piled up, Hayne discharged almost all of them and moved his family to a rental property in South Wentworthville.

At its peak, he held investments in Paddington and Darlinghurst, which were sold for $2.97 million in 2017 and $2.2 million in 2019 respectively.

Hayne sold his first Sydney home purchase, in St Peters, for $995,000 in 2015, before his legal woes, as he moved to the United States to pursue a career in the NFL.

Hayne reportedly kept his modest $388,750 pile on the Central Coast, where he built an $80,000 custom extension for his mother to live in, as well as a unit in Parramatta.

The real estate enthusiast is now referred to as Prisoner 661736, and his living quarters are a far cry from his former posh investments.

He now spends his days isolated in a 3m by 4m cell, with only 25 minutes of outside time allowed to walk around and read his Bible.