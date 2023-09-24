The ‘Sex Education’ Final Season Gives Eric the Perfect Gay Happy Ending

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Sex Education has been redefining how sex is talked about on screen for years now, on the way becoming one of Netflix’s most surprising and bonafide smash hits. The show has discussed an array of sexual experiences that had felt taboo to bring up in pop culture, breaking them down in earnest and honest fashion—which has frankly revolutionized television for teens.

But all good things must come to an end. On Thursday, this weird, unexpected show premiered its fourth and final season. The cast is bigger than ever, though we still focus on Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his quest to provide at-school sex therapy, and his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), who is ready to explore a new school and is continuing coming into his queerness. And my word, Season 4 delivers more queerness than you can throw a glittery disco ball at! Highlighting that rainbow watershed is its exceptionally profound storyline that finds Eric finally finding his people—and a queer community that’s always eluded him.

Finding your community is something that, from the outside, seems to come naturally to straight people. Seeing yourself reflected in those around you goes a long way in helping you feel like less of an outcast. That’s something I never really experienced growing up as a closeted gay teenager; that’s not to say every interest gay and straight people have are diametrically opposed, but there’s something intangible about knowing that your innermost feelings are shared by the company you keep. You not only feel less alone, but more confident and surer of yourself. You begin to feel like a complete person.

