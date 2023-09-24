Kate Moss ditches party girl reputation for wellness lifestyle as she swaps nightclubs for meditation and admits she is in ‘denial’ about turning 50

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She rose to fame as one of the most famous models of the ’90s and epitomized the ‘heroin chic’ look.

But as she approaches her 50th birthday, Kate Moss is living a very different kind of life and has reinvented herself as a wellness guru.

The model, 49, was known as a party girl for years, but these days she leaves the nightclub behind and goes to bed by 11pm.

The star has founded her own wellness brand called Cosmoss, where she sells a variety of beauty products with quirky names like ‘Sacred Mist’ and ‘Golden Nectar’.

She has also taken up the practice of ‘moon bathing’ – lying under the light of the moon to absorb the moon’s energy – and believes in the power of crystals.

Change of pace: Kate Moss has reinvented herself as a crystal-loving wellness guru as she approaches her 50th birthday (photo in September 2023)

Guru: The star has founded her own wellness brand called Cosmoss, where she sells a variety of beauty products with quirky names like ‘Sacred Mist’ and ‘Golden Nectar’

Speak with The Sunday times, she said, “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them out in the garden,” she said. “Just cleanse the crystal, charge the crystals.”

Kate previously described her happy place as being on the dance floor and has since left London for the West Oxfordshire countryside, where she practices transcendental meditation and wild swims in a ‘secret spot’ that only the local villagers use.

The fashion icon also believes in the power of positive affirmations to improve one’s outlook, with ’embrace the unknown’ and ‘trust the universe and it will show the way’ being among her favourites.

Despite her new Gwyneth Paltrow-esque lifestyle, Kate still allows herself one vice.

“I still smoke occasionally,” she said. “I heard that when you stop, you can actually tell (on your skin). But I haven’t stopped…yet.”

The model admitted she is in ‘denial’ about her upcoming 50th birthday because she doesn’t feel her age.

“I’m not going to live to be fifty,” she said. ‘No. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel fifty.’

Briefly discussing her holiday celebrations, Kate shared how she now never stays at a party past midnight, describing it as her ‘cut-off point’.

Party: The model was known as a party girl for years, but nowadays she leaves the nightclub behind and prefers to be in bed at eleven o’clock at night (photo with Naomi Campbell, 1999)

Career: Kate rose to fame as one of the most famous models of the ’90s, epitomizing the ‘heroin chic’ look (pictured in 1999)

Kate’s beauty products, made from “powerful, natural substances,” are broken down into three daily rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes that these rituals allow us to “adapt to the rhythms of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, restoration and love.”

The full three rituals cost more than £400, while the popular Golden Nectar serum – which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island – has a price tag of £105.

The morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’, costs £287 in total and includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’, £52 cleanser and £95 anti-aging face cream.

It’s then finished with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de perfume which ‘envelops you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘give a sense of inner peace’.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail revealed that Kate had won a legal battle with a pharmaceutical company over the name of her brand Cosmoss.

Lifestyle: Kate has left London for west Oxfordshire, where she practices transcendental meditation and wild swimming

It means she has registered Cosmoss as a trademark for ranges such as herbal preparations for medicinal purposes, plus food and mineral supplements in her latest venture.

“Kate has huge ambitions for the Cosmoss brand,” the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was told at the time.

