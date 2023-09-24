Family of woman mauled by pet Rottweilers shares bombshell message after dog attack in Success

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The family of a young woman violently mauled by her pet Rottweilers has told bombshell “there is more to this story”.

Nikita Piil, 31, suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs after she was violently attacked by dog ​​Bronx, seven, and Harlem, four, at her Success home in Perth last Saturday afternoon.

Her sister Natasha launched a GoFundMe solicit donations from the community to fund future surgeries and rehabilitation costs.

“She loved and adored her dogs, and her friends and family witnessed how much they loved her too,” Natasha wrote.

“Unfortunately, she was caught in a firefight calming her dogs due to an incident in the neighborhood. There is more to this story than what the media has been reporting.

Nikita Piil (pictured) was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries to her arms and legs shortly before 5pm last week after being attacked by her dogs.

Nikita Piil (photo) was mauled by her dogs, many photos of which she shares on social networks

The fundraiser raised more than $3,600, of the $15,000 goal, with a commitment to match 100 percent of contributions to meet the needs of Nikita Hospital.

“She has a long road to recovery and every dollar counts, no matter how small,” Natasha wrote.

“We know times are tough and we appreciate any donations to help get him through this difficult time.”

Nikita was violently attacked by her two Rottweilers, seven-year-old Bronx and four-year-old Harlem, at her Success home in the south of the city.

The police arrived at least 10 minutes after neighbors first heard Ms. Piil’s screams, and the officers shot at Bronx. The dog was then euthanized by a veterinarian.

Harlem was taken to a local pound, where he remains while the investigation into the attack continues.

Ms Piil remains in a serious but stable condition after suffering significant blood loss as doctors desperately try to save her arm.

Ms Piil’s Facebook posts dedicated to her beloved Rottweilers have resurfaced and have since been targeted by vile online trolls.

Her Facebook is full of photos of her Rottweilers, including one of the dogs sitting next to the dug-up artificial turf.

“My babies,” Ms Piil captioned the photo alongside a black heart in 2020

In June, she captioned a photo of her dogs relaxing on the couch.

“My little kangaroo,” she wrote.

A few days later, Mr. Piil shared a video on Facebook of a breeder with Rottweiler puppies ready for rehoming.

“I want them all. Always raising the most beautiful babies,” she captioned the video.

Ms Piil got Bronx as a puppy in September 2016 and couldn’t wait to bring him home and show him off on Facebook.

Nikita Piil was hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by her Bronx and Harlem Rottweillers.

“Baby Bronx is finally home!” So in love with this little sleepy one. Life is complete. #Rottweilerpuppy #mummysboy,” she captioned a photo of the sleeping pup.

Mr. Piil paid tribute to the Bronx on its first anniversary a year later.

“I couldn’t ask for a more amazing, cheeky, loyal, intelligent and protective little companion.” You are my whole world,” she captioned a photo of the Bronx at the beach.

The famous dog lover also had a sign on her door that read: “Beware of the Rottweiler.”

It is still unclear what caused the dogs to attack their owner.

Since the nightmarish attack, Ms. Piil and the breeder who sold the Bronx have faced cruel criticism online.

The breeder who sold Harlem to Ms Piil has broken her silence to say she knew the dog was “placid” and believes the owner’s actions must have triggered the attack.

The breeder, who asked to remain anonymous, said Harlem came from a family of show dogs and was known for being a “very placid, non-dominant dog” who was also very affectionate and good-natured.

“It’s unlikely that a Rottweiler would attack someone for no reason,” she told The West this week.

“In this case there must have been a fight between the two dogs and I feel like maybe the owner got involved in trying to separate the dogs and somehow got involved. another placed between the two.”

“Seeing two dogs fighting is traumatic for any owner. Especially when trying to separate them on your own.

The breeder also responded to claims that Harlem was bred for violence.

Bronx was put down by veterinarians while Piil’s other dog – four-year-old rottweiler Harlem – remains at a facility in the town of Cockburn while the investigation into why the two men were attacked continues.

“We don’t breed dogs for fighting. We do not breed dogs for safety reasons. We breed them primarily for exhibition and to place in family units,” she said.

“This dog’s bloodlines come from show bloodlines, so they are absolutely not known to (attack).”

She added that online trolls accusing Ms Piil of neglecting the dogs were wrong, saying both dogs were “very well looked after and very loved”.

Neighbor Bryn Spencer said he and another nearby resident heard Ms Piil’s screams several minutes before trying to interrupt the attack.

However, the two men could not access his garden without putting themselves in danger.

“I heard “help, help, please help!” ” Mr Spencer told Nine News.

“I was considering jumping the fence and going in to try and save her but, obviously, there were two Rottweilers in there.”

“I didn’t have a knife, I didn’t have anything really good to take out that dog.

“I only had one bat. All I could really do was watch this girl get mauled while I hit the fence.

Nikita Piil once described her dog Bronx as her whole world – loyal, intelligent and protective – but last week something went horribly wrong.

Another neighbor threw a garden hose at one of the dogs, which managed to distract it momentarily.

“The dog stopped for a moment and was looking at me to decide what to do next,” Mr Spencer said.

“I kept yelling at him and slamming the fence and then he decided, ‘Get drunk’ and he grabbed the girl and dragged her behind the back corner.

Police attempted to use a Taser gun in the Bronx but were unsuccessful and were forced to shoot the dog in a desperate attempt to stop the attack, with Ms Piil’s life in danger.

Bronx was later euthanized while Harlem remains in the care of park rangers.

“The dog will remain at the facility until investigations into the incident are finalized,” said Michael Emery, manager of community safety and ranger services for the Town of Cockburn.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has called for an investigation into the circumstances leading to the horrific attack.