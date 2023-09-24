Is the Strap-On the Last Taboo of Sex on TV?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

First there was the finger-banging in the kitchen. Then there was the strap-on.

It’s tempting to joke about “where you were” when And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City, first aired its now-infamous sex scene between Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez)—like it’s a collective trauma we’ve all gone through together. The scene was jarring in many ways, not least of which was that it represented a seemingly out-of-character spontaneity and reckless abandon from sure-headed, emotionally intelligent Miranda, a character fans thought they knew—and thought they knew would never do this.

That “this” was getting fingered by Che in her best friend Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) kitchen, physicalizing an emotional affair she’d been having with the nonbinary comedian while still married to her devoted husband, Steve (David Eigenberg). Worse, Miranda was supposed to be at the apartment to care for Carrie, who was convalescing from a surgery—and ends up peeing herself when she’s too startled by what’s going on in her kitchen to make it to the bathroom.

Read more at The Daily Beast.