Free Japan F1 live stream: Where to watch Formula 1 GP online from anywhere

Max Verstappen during final practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

It’s an early race today, but we have everything you need to watch a free F1 live stream of the Japan GP at Suzuka from anywhere in the world. We’ve tested plenty of international free F1 live stream options this season and can even help you watch one even if your country isn’t showing the race today. So take a look at the guide below for everything you need on how to watch the Japan F1 live stream for free from anywhere.

See also: How to watch NFL without cable | How to watch Solheim Cup online | Free Champions Leauge Live stream

For anyone outside the free live stream countries listed below, geo-restrictions will block you from watching online unless you use a VPN to unlock them. A VPN (virtual private network) will help simulate your device’s location to be in the same country as this weekend’s free Japanese F1 live stream, letting you watch along like a local. If you’re unavailable when the race is happening, there’s an extended highlight show a few hours later – which might be a better option if the race is on at an unfavorable time of day in your country. Or you can see full replays on-demand with channels that had the full race earlier. All for free.

Last week’s race finally broke Verstappen’s epic win streak after both Red Bulls had a poor qualifying session in Singapore. Of course, he returns to pole position today after setting a blistering time in yesterday’s qualifying. Interestingly, as we once again settle back into hyping ourselves up for the inevitable battle for the rest of the podium, McLaren continues their exciting resurgence, with Piastri and Norris starting in second and third. Will one of them poke Max out of first on the opening lap to irritate him for a few minutes? Tune in from the start to find out.

Japan F1 live stream quick links:

US: ESPN – Sling TV Orange ($40 $20 for your first month) | FuboTV (free trial)Access free live streams below via ExpressVPN (save 49% and try risk-free for 30 days)Austria: ORF1 (free)Belgium: RTBF (free)Luxembourg: RTL Zwee (free)UK: Sky TV (various paid bundles) | Now TV ( from £11.98) | Channel 4 extended highlights (free)Race start: Today, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST / 7 a.m. CET / 3 p.m. AESTExtended highlights: Channel 4 – 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. AEST (or watch on-demand the day after)

Where to Watch a free Japan F1 live stream

This weekend’s simplest option for a free F1 live stream is using a VPN to tune into one of the free European streams mentioned above. You won’t get English commentary, but the data at the side of the screen provides a narrative in any language. Live driver comms are usually in English, too. You could also use an online text commentary site or BBC Radio 5 Live to keep up with events behind the scenes. The extended highlights show that we’ve mentioned further down the page is in English.

We’ve used these options throughout the season and have double-checked VPN compatibility with each channel’s programming schedule today to ensure the race is still showing. These channels feature every race, except the Austrian option, as races tend to bounce between ORF1 and Servus TV – but one of them always has it for free (ORF1 today for the Japan GP).

Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied. Better yet, you can get an extra three months for free and save 49% on a subscription. Check out our ExpressVPN review for more information on the security app.

If you insist on English commentary, you could always take advantage of Fubo’s 7-day free trial in the US. If you’re outside the US and want to try this option, you’ll need a VPN.

The UK service, Now TV (from Sky), is another option for English footage, although that service will cost £12 for a day pass. Or you could pick up a rolling one-month deal for £21 a month for six months (usually £34.99 a month) that you can cancel anytime. Given the extensive sports coverage on Now TV, including lots of football, golf, and tennis, this is one of the broader sports streaming services available in the UK. You can also access it outside the UK with a VPN.

How to watch the Japan F1 live stream with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the race.Turn it on and set it to a country with a free live stream.Head over to ORF1 (Austria) | RTBF (Belgium) | RTL (Luxembourg).Watch on the live sections of the sites.Race start: Today, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST / 7 a.m. CET / 3 p.m. AEST.

Are there extended highlights later?

In the UK, Channel 4 has an extended highlights show a few hours after the race at 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET). Coverage lasts two and a half hours, so it feels like you’re effectively seeing the whole race with only a few time-saving edits. The show will trim down the wait times if there are rain delays today or extended stoppages due to accidents.

You can tune in on the Channel 4 website online and use a VPN as outlined above to watch from outside the UK. If you’re not free to watch it at this time, it will be available on-demand for free on the site, probably the day after. Although, the on-demand option is sometimes a shortened version, lasting just over an hour some weeks and closer to two hours on others.

How to watch an F1 live stream in the US

ESPN carries coverage of Formula 1 racing throughout the season, and there’s plenty of it left to enjoy. If you don’t already have access to the channel, there are a couple of cord-cutting options for you to consider. Sling TV’s Orange tier is usually $40 a month, but a special offer now sees that first month’s price slashed to just $20.

Fubo TV also has ESPN, but is much more expensive at $74.99 monthly. It’s packed with channels, though, and is a favorite amongst cord-cutting sports fans. Better yet, you can get a 7-day free trial, so enjoy the race for free and cancel your sub before the week is up if you don’t want to keep it.

Note: Using VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

Read the original article on Business Insider