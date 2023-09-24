Millie Bobby Brown reveals how her love of animals has had her ‘contemplating blocking’ her mother on TikTok

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about the deal she had to make with her mother about sending her disturbing TikTok videos.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, the Stranger Things star was asked who was the last person she “sent a meme to on TikTok?”

After admitting that she doesn’t have the app, the British actress revealed that she receives a lot of it from her mother, and as a result, she confessed that she was “considering blocking my mother.”

Brown went on to talk about how her mother, Kelly Brown, always sends her sad TikToks about dogs being rehabilitated and horrible accidents involving animals.

“I now had to come forward and say to her, ‘Unfortunately there’s nothing I can do about this,’” she explained.

‘Because I walked onto the stage for something very important and just saw a cat get hit by a car. So I’m like, ‘This is not something I ever want to have sent to me again.’”

To keep things real, her mother replied matter-of-factly, “But you know what, it happens.”

But Brown let her know that doesn’t mean she has to see them all appear on her phone.

“I’m like, ‘Let’s not make this normal. This is not normal,” she explained, before revealing that they had subsequently made a new pact.

“So we have now made the agreement that there are only happy videos so far.”

The Hollywood leading lady – who is engaged to rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi – has been open about her love of animals.

In fact, just one look at her Instagram page and it’s easy to see that she absolutely adores our four-legged friends.

The Godzilla Vs. Kong star is the proud owner of eight dogs, four cats, three goats, a donkey, pony, sheep and rabbit, according to reports Entertainment weekly.

She also previously owned two turtles, but has since donated them to a local classroom.

The 19-year-old Enola Holmes star can be seen snuggling up with many of her pets in photos shared on social media.

Brown, who regularly works with local shelters, often shares photos of foster cats and dogs on social media to help them get adopted.

Brown, who regularly works with local shelters, recently helped nurse a dog named Chloe back to health so she could be adopted by a forever family.

In one emotional and heartfelt case, Brown helped nurse a dog named Chloe back to health so she could be adopted by a forever family.

“Chloe came in a few months ago. “I wanted to give her the love and patience she hadn’t received before,” she said of the sweet pooch, a stray who was found underweight and malnourished.

She continued, “This is Chloe’s story, and hers is one of many. Take care of your pets, love them with all your heart and open your door to animals that need extra attention. Inquire about adopting Chloe @joeysfriends22 or on their website.I love you Chloe.’

In May 2023, Brown announced a long-term pet apparel and accessories agreement with Kanine Group subsidiary Kanine Pets World Limited, in a deal negotiated by Brown’s global licensing partner IMG.