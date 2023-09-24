Indigenous Voice interviews in western Sydney expose big problem with referendum

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A series of interviews with ordinary Australians in one of Sydney’s most ethnically diverse suburbs has revealed one of the Voice’s big problems.

Ordinary Australians were stopped on the streets of Merrylands in Sydney’s west and asked for their opinions on the upcoming referendum last week.

Some were unsure when the referendum would take place, others said they “didn’t care” about its outcome, while several confused it with the TV series The Voice.

Among the most recognizable responses, residents admitted they knew little about the Voice, with one saying he didn’t understand what it was.

The lack of detail around the referendum is one of the many arguments put forward by critics of The Voice.

With the No campaign ahead of the Yes campaign in the polls less than a month before the October 14 vote, every Australian’s ballots will count in the final tally.

Sera Lalagavesi, a Queensland youth support worker, says she plans to vote yes

A whopping 28 percent of Australians are born overseas and almost half are second-generation immigrants.

Arabic is by far the most widely spoken language in Merrylands, with Lebanese being the most common ancestry (18.1%), ahead of Australian (10.8%).

Merrylands is the 17th most diverse suburb of Sydney’s 658 suburbs. It also welcomes Chinese, Afghan, Indian and Nepalese immigrants.

Although there is strong high-level support within immigrant communities for a yes vote, on the streets many people from non-English speaking backgrounds still feel unable to form an opinion.

“I need to understand what the topic is so I can tell you what I think,” one Arabic-speaking woman told SBS.

A young Arab mother said she had no idea when the admissions vote would take place. “I have no information.”

Some thought the questions on The Voice were about the TV series in which the singers competed against each other, while others wanted the interviewers to explain the main points of the referendum.

An elderly man, speaking Arabic, said he would vote “when the time is right,” then asked, “What do the aborigines want?”

One trader said he planned to vote no “because I don’t trust the government.”

Of those who understood the purpose of the referendum, most seemed prepared to vote yes.

“Because they deserve someone to support them,” one father said.

In June, a national alliance of multicultural groups announced their support for a yes vote in the Voice referendum, issuing a joint resolution, championed by the Federation of Ethnic Community Councils of Australia.

“Multicultural communities are deeply committed to reconciliation. Many of us come from countries where we too have experienced exclusion and disadvantage,” said Mohammad Al-Khafaji, Iraqi-born CEO of FECCA.

“Australia has given many of us great opportunities. And this is our chance to give back to indigenous people.

Sera Lalagavesi, a Queensland youth support worker, said she planned to vote yes.

“I think it’s important, when it comes to history and understanding the importance of keeping it alive, that our indigenous people have a say.

“For me, saying ‘Yes’ is a step forward in showing and trying to encourage the next generation to know that Indigenous history is just as important today (as it was) in the past and in the future.

Victoria-based polling firm Redbridge found support for The Voice had fallen 5 per cent over the past month, to just 39 per cent nationally.

The Yes vote also lagged in all states, with only NSW showing some increase in support, from 39 to 42 percent, which was offset by a drop in Victoria from 45 percent to 41.

Redbridge also surveyed voters on how they ranked Voice in terms of priority for government and found that only 2 percent said it should be the top priority, and only 6 percent placed it among the top three. main questions.

Voters were much more concerned about core issues, with cost of living ranked among the top five issues by 92 percent of respondents.

Housing affordability was seen as the second most important issue, with 73 percent of people naming it as a government priority, followed by the economy and jobs, named by 69 percent.

Health funding, wages, climate change, transitioning the economy to renewable energy and national security were all rated as more important than Voice, with only about 15 percent of voters placing them among the top five. first priorities.