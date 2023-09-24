Boomer Esiason labels Dave Portnoy and Washington Post controversy as ‘absolute, obvious’ example of ‘cancel culture syndrome’

Portnoy recorded a conversation that he then posted on social media with a Post reporter

The reporter was working on a story about sponsors for his pizza festival

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has called the latest controversy surrounding Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy an “absolute, obvious” example of “cancel culture syndrome.”

Portnoy plans to host a pizza festival in Brooklyn, New York and was told that a Washington Post reporter emailed several of the event’s advertisers for a story she was working on.

The focus of the story was “how some sponsors and participants have attracted criticism by associating themselves with Dave Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior,” according to a screenshot on Barstool’s website.

Portnoy addressed the alleged emails and contacted the reporter through a phone call that he recorded and later posted online.

“The real question is, do you think Dave Portnoy has ever called someone who advertises for the Washington Post and said, ‘You know what these people are doing behind everyone else’s back?’” Esiason said. Fox news. “It’s a one-way street.”

Boomer Esiason has described the issue between Dave Portnoy and the Washington Post as “Cancel culture syndrome.”

Portnoy recently recorded a phone conversation with a Post reporter before posting it on social media

The 1988 NFL MVP called the situation an example of “being woke.”

“This is actually proof positive of what the waking aspect of this world is all about,” Esiason said.

Portnoy also captioned his post during the call, saying, “I got the impression the Washington Post wrote a hit piece about me and my pizzafest, so I did what I did. I went on the attack.’

During the phone call, he also claimed he thought the Post wouldn’t give him an honest story because the reporter involved wanted to “shame sponsors.”

There is no official word on whether sponsors have withdrawn from the event or not.