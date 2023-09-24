Saudi FM calls on Lebanese officials to initiate political, economic reforms to overcome crisis

NNA – Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud,nbsp;stated that human rights are of crucial importance, as his country aims to ensure a comprehensive and lasting recovery based on the individual.

New and amended laws exist to ensure the dignity of citizens and protect decent livelihoods. nbsp;

Affirming that security in the Middle East requires acceleration of a just, comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, he reiterated the call for an independent State based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. nbsp;

Striving to implement the principle of collective action, Saudi Arabia has hosted joint regional summits as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab League. nbsp;

Noting that a resolution to the Syrian crisis would help stabilize the region and the world, his Government led negotiations with Iran, culminating in the Beijing Agreement on resuming diplomatic ties and communication between the countries.

Turning to Yemen, he noted that Saudi Arabia is working to alleviate the crisis and the suffering of its people. nbsp;

On Lebanon, he called for all parties to initiate political and economic reforms to allow it to overcome the current crisis; similarly, Iraqrsquo;s security and stability are essential for entire region. nbsp;

He voiced deep concern over the escalation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, calling for de-escalation, noting that his Government hosted parties to conflict in Jedda, while working with the United States to provide aid to the population, and helping to evacuate people by sea. nbsp;

In parallel, Riyadh presided over a high-level donor conference, resulting in commitments to provide more than $1.5 billion in aid. nbsp;

All foreign interference in Libyarsquo;s internal affairs must end. nbsp;

Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations, he said, adding that women in that country should be permitted to access education and employment. nbsp;

The international community must honour commitments to rid the world of nuclear weapons, especially in the Middle East.

On human rights, he noted that the international community has made great strides in ridding the world of the scourge of terrorism and extremism, which runs counter to all religions, beliefs and races. nbsp;

Calling for the international community to counter hate and Islamophobia and prevent the burning of the holy Qurrsquo;an, he warned ldquo;against the gravity of these actsrdquo;. nbsp;

He further welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Human Rights Council of a resolution on ldquo;combating intolerance, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of, and discrimination, incitement to violence, and violence, against persons based on religion or beliefrdquo; (document A/HRC/28/47). nbsp;

Saudi Arabia is focusing on collective cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to promote the reliability and stability of global crude oil markets. nbsp;

On climate, he called for a transition to clean energy, citing the launch of the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality. — UN

