Love Island Australia star turned OnlyFans model Margarita Smith announces engagement to long-term boyfriend Jake Driessen

Love Island Australia star Margarita Smith announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Jake Driessen on Sunday.

The reality star turned OnlyFans siren, 30, shared a loved-up video on Instagram capturing the precious moment Jake proposed while they were on holiday in Bali.

The heartwarming footage shows Margarita meeting Jake at a picturesque beachside location just before he surprises her with a proposal.

Jake is seen kneeling on the floor and pulling out a ring, while Margarita immediately accepts his proposal and hugs him warmly.

‘WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!! I still cry when I see this. My favorite person once flew to Bali and surprised me by asking me to marry him,” she wrote with the images.

‘I can’t even describe the feeling. The most magical, overwhelming, love-filled moment of my life… I love you forever Jake.”

Many of Margarita’s famous friends were quick to congratulate her on this milestone.

‘Congratulations beautiful girl!!! So happy for you!!!’ wrote Love Island Australia co-star Anna McEvoy.

‘Oh my God. My heart when you fall to your knees in his arms. How beautiful is this, congratulations you both beautiful,” Married At First Sight star Amanda Micallef added.

The good news comes after Margarita announced she had joined a fetish website where users can buy and sell images of feet.

Earlier this year, she tweeted a short clip of herself dressed in black bondage gear, complete with a whip, heels with red studded bottoms and a bunny-inspired mask.

In the accompanying caption, Margarita said she was looking for “obedient new subs,” a term used in the BDSM community that refers to submissive sexual partners.

She also encouraged fans to contact her for “custom requests,” before adding hashtags including #feetworship and #DominantWoman.

Margarita rose to fame after appearing on Channel Nine’s Love Island Australia in 2019.