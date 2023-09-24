Anti-police violence protest ‘unacceptable’: French Interior Minister

NNA – French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced on Saturday the clashes that occurred between the police and anti-police violence demonstrators as quot;unacceptable.quot;

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez shared video footage on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), showing an incident where an iron bar struck a moving police car. Nunez additionally reported that a bank had become the target of the unrest.

quot;We see where anti-police hatred leads,quot; Darmanin wrote on X.

During the incident involving the police car being struck with an iron bar, one officer exited the vehicle while carrying a firearm but did not discharge it, as reported by Nunez onnbsp;BFM TV.

The demonstration returned to its normal course once the police car departed. Nunez also mentioned that three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

Various associations and political parties across the country organized the protests to denounce police violence and racism.

Before the death of teenagernbsp;Nahel Merzouknbsp;in June, the French police had been accused of institutional racism.

French prosecutors have also launched an inquiry into an internet fundraising campaign for the French police officer who murdered Nahel, which earned more than 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million) before being closed in early July.

The cold-blooded murder of Merzouk in Paris suburbs has exposed deep division within French societies. The event sparked ablaze a fire that holds within it decades worth of resentment felt by minorities in the country toward authorities.

The protests have also angered the right in France who have been critical of Macron#39;s government for its inability to deal with the situation, leading to clashes between white civilians. — AL-MAYADEEN

