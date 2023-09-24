OIC Secretary General Meets with Iranian Foreign Minister in New York

Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    NNA – Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha held talks on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the United Nations 78th General Assembly in New York.nbsp;

    The officials discussed cooperation between the OIC and Iran, and ways to boost joint Islamic action.nbsp;

    They also tackled a number of issues of commonnbsp;interest, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation in Afghanistan, and OICrsquo;s efforts to combat Islamophobia.

    Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has met with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

    The meeting was held on Saturday on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    The talks focused on discussing Saudi-Iranian relations and finding ways to enhance cooperation in all areas.

    The two ministers also reviewed strategies to intensify consultative meetings at multilateral levels, aimed at creating more positive prospects and serving the interests of both countries.

    The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia#39;s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Director General of the Foreign Minister#39;s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood. — ASHARQ AL-AWSAT

