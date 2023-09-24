UN Secretary General Meets Alimi, Pledges Efforts to Renew Truce in Yemen

NNA – UN Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres pledged rlm;to exert all efforts to renew the truce in Yemen, rlm;restart the political process, and enable Yemenis to build rlm;a state based on partnership and respect for human rightsnbsp;

During a meeting in New York with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, Guterres renewed the rlm;international organization#39;s commitment to supporting the rlm; PLC and government, the official Yemeni news agency SABA reported.rlm;nbsp;

Alimi saidrlm; that the rlm;government is open to initiatives that could lead to a comprehensive rlm;solution agreed upon at national, regional and international levels, rlm;particularly to those respecting UN resolutions.nbsp;

He praised the mediation efforts rlm;led by Saudi Arabia and Oman to rlm;renew the truce and launch a political process under UN auspices. — ASHARQ AL-AWSAT

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;