Tuesday, September 26, 2023

    9:30. nbsp; nbsp;MP George Okais chairs a session of the subcommittee emanating from the Administration and Justice Committee charged with studying the proposal for the Administrative Judiciary Law, the proposal for the Law on the Independence and Transparency of the Administrative Judiciary, and the principles of administrative trials
    11:00 nbsp; nbsp; MPnbsp;George Adwan chairs a session of the Administration and Justice Committee, to follow up on the study of the proposal aimed at not granting Lebanese citizenship to undocumented persons born in 2011 or later, the proposal aimed at regulating the legal status of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, and proposing a media law

