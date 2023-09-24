How to watch Solheim Cup live stream without cable from anywhere online

Watch golfers from America and Europe compete for the biennial Solheim Cup.

Golf’s best women from America and Europe compete in the Solheim Cup for top honors in this biennial tournament, with each side picking 12 captains to represent their side in group and singles play. If you want to follow along, we’ll show you how to watch the Solheim Cup, with or without cable.

Held in Spain at the Finca Cortesin Golf Club, this tradition has been renewed consistently since its start in 1990. America leads by a healthy margin, taking home the prize ten times to Europe’s seven over the tournament’s lifespan. The tournament plays out over this weekend, culminating in a singles competition on Sunday. Ahead, we offer several live stream suggestions for catching all the tee times.

The US started strong on the opening day on Friday but took a real beating on Saturday. That left the scores tied at 8-8 as we rejoin the final day of the Solheim Cup live stream action. Tee times start around 11 a.m. local time in Spain or 5 a.m. ET.

Solheim Cup live stream quick links:

Access live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Peacock ($5.99 monthly) | Golf Channel via FuboTV Pro ($75 monthly, 7-day free trial available)UK: Sky Sports Golf via Now TV (£35 £21 per month for your first six months)Australia: Fox Sports via Kayo Sports (AUD$25 monthly)When: September 22 – 24

How to watch the Solheim Cup from anywhere

The 2023 Solheim Cup is airing live on Golf Channel in the United States, included with most sports-heavy cable packages, and available on some TV streaming services like Fubo (included with Fubo Pro for $74.99, free 7-day trial available). As Golf Channel is an NBC property, you can also catch the entirety of the Solheim Cup on its Peacock streaming service, which starts at just $5.99.

In the UK, Sky Sports Golf is showing the tournament. You can sign up for Sky’s Now TV streaming service and get the Sports package for £21 per month right now instead of the usual £35. In Australia, the Solheim Cup is airing on Fox Sports, which is included with Kayo Sports for AUD$25 per month.

If you’re not in one of the countries showing the Solheim Cup, then a VPN may help unlock some of these streaming options. This tool lets you trick sites into thinking you’re visiting from within a supported country. You’ll likely have better luck using a VPN with Now TV Sports or Kayo Sports.

If you need a VPN, give Express VPN a try. It’s the best VPN we’ve tested at Insider, and our staff has used it for years to stream geo-locked content and beef up our online security. You can pick up Express VPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to know more about the app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.

How to watch the Solheim Cup with a VPN

If you don’t have access to a streaming service showing the Solheim Cup, you can try signing up for one of the streaming services above using a VPN. You may need to sign up with payment methods and postal codes that are local to the regions of the services you want to subscribe to.

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a UK location.Go to Now TV and sign up with a UK postal code and payment method.Watch the Solheim Cup.When: September 22 – 24.

Solheim Cup schedule

Here’s a list of broadcast times for the Solheim Cup on Golf Channel and Peacock in the United States. All times are EDT.

Foursomes and fourballs

Friday, September 22: 2 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($5.99 on Peacock)

Foursomes and fourballs

Saturday, September 23: 2 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($5.99 on Peacock)

Singles

Sunday, September 24: 5 – 5 a.m. a.m. ($5.99 on Peacock)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

