One punch survivor Danny Hodgson faces separation from family as father’s visa expires

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A one-punch attack survivor struggling with everyday life has been dealt another blow after it was revealed his father faces deportation from Australia.

Danny Hodgson, who turned 28 last week, suffered a brain haemorrhage and fractured skull when he was punched by a boy then aged 16 and hit his head on the concrete at London railway station. Perth two years ago.

After seven months of treatment in hospital, the young footballer was discharged from the hospital to undergo rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

He received the care and support of his family, who temporarily left their home in the UK and moved to Perth to support Danny and his partner, Jessica Pollock.

But it has been revealed Danny’s father Peter Hodgson could be forced to leave the country as his visa expires on October 19.

Punch attack survivor Danny Hodgson (pictured left), 28, has been dealt another blow as his father Peter (pictured right) faces deportation when his visa expires on next month.

Peter said the news was a blow to the Hodgsons and particularly to Danny, who requires 24-hour care due to the traumatic injuries he suffered.

Danny still suffers from seizures and other health complications in his daily life.

“If I wasn’t there with Danny, I don’t know what Jess and Danny’s situation would be, but it would be disastrous,” he said. Western Australia.

“I need to be with him and he needs me.”

Peter, who works more than 60 hours a week to pay for his son’s medical bills, has been trying to get his visa extended or gain permanent residency on humanitarian grounds.

“It’s hanging over our heads and it’s stressing me out, it’s stressing Danny and Jess. We should not be in this situation,” he said.

Peter has already sought help from Attorney General John Quigley and Federal MP Dr Anne Aly.

Mr Quigley and Dr Aly tried to help the heartbroken father by contacting immigration officials to resolve the issue, including Immigration Minister Andrew Giles. But authorities have not yet looked into Peter’s case.

The latest blow comes a week after it was revealed that Danny’s attacker, who is now 19, has been charged again with a violent offense after being released from prison early.

Danny (pictured left with partner Jessica Pollock) suffered a brain haemorrhage and fractured skull when he was punched by a boy then aged 16 and hit his head on the concrete at Perth train station in 2021.

Peter (pictured left with Nicola Hodgson, Danny’s mother) has been trying to get his visa extended or gain permanent residency to stay in Australia to support his son.

The teenager was initially sentenced to three years and eight months in juvenile detention for hitting Danny without warning and physically assaulting others.

But he served less than half of that sentence before his release last May.

He was released on bail, subject to strict conditions, following a review by the Supervised Release Review Board, which deals with juvenile offenders.

Danny criticized WA’s justice system after learning the news via email.

“To be honest, I’m not shocked at all. It was predictable,” he said ABC Radio Perth.

He cited the fact that the teenager had a history of repeated bail breaches and had been out on bail seven times before hitting Danny in the head.

Danny refused to give a victim impact statement after the latest accusation because he felt the state’s justice system didn’t care about victims like him.

“I haven’t done one, because they (the justice system) don’t care about me, or because they don’t care about the public,” he said.

“They only care about criminals because that’s how they make their money – because people commit crimes and go to court.”

Danny’s attacker (pictured in the red circle next to Danny just before punching him in the head) was charged last week with a violent offense after being released from custody last May.

Mr Quigley, who had tried to help Peter with his visa problems, spoke of his shock at the latest accusation and believes the troubled teenager should not have been released into the community so soon.

He said the teenager was “not a child” but a “hardened criminal”, referring to those who take a more sympathetic view towards children who commit crimes.

The attorney general said the teen’s short time in a juvenile detention center “taught him nothing.”

“He is a dangerous and violent young man and he must be treated accordingly,” he added.