Moment Aussie bloke shuts down neo-Nazis after gatecrashing a Voice rally

A man threw a devastating jet at neo-Nazis who were trying to join a no march earlier this weekend.

The men, most wearing black balaclavas and carrying a large banner reading “Voices = Anti-White,” are seen in the footage kept away from the main march by metal barriers and a line of police. who were watching.

“Is this true because I am Turkish and Jewish? shouts the indignant activist to the group. “Damn man, one word triggers you boys, a Jewish word. »

One of the men dressed in black replied that it was because he was Turkish.

“Because of something I cannot choose, you judge me,” the activist responded.

“Do you deny that Jews control all major media? » asked a man in the group.

“Who am I to discern this companion, much less to make a banner during the march? » said the activist. “You are living in a dream, brother. I don’t understand. I am confused.

The man asks one of the group if they were soldiers before asking him if he defended his country or white people.

“What a fucking joke, brother,” the activist said in disgust.

One of the group asks their interrogator what he’s doing in Australia, which leads him to go on an epic pulverization.

“Man, I don’t get to choose that I was born in Carlton,” he said.

“You think it’s logically possible. You don’t think the infrastructure of this country would collapse if people with immigrant backgrounds (left)

“What happens if you get rid of all the migrants? You can jerk off all white boys together, what’s the point

“This fucking country is built on migrants”

“Your government that you fought for made thousands of migrants migrate for free in the 60s and 70s and they paid for their fucking education.

“You’re the fucking minority, my friend, and you’re a weak, weak group, all your fucking boys, all 20 of you have got nothing, absolutely nothing.

“Tearing down flags from people who are just there to express themselves.

“You’re just a fucking joke.” Find a reason to hate me. “Oh, you’re Turkish, you’re Jewish,” job done. Fucking ignorant, fucking ignorant pieces of shit.’

When asked what he was doing here, the man replied, “I’m only here to tell others that you can tell yourself.” I’m attacking my ideas, buddy, and you’re suing me for something I can’t control.

In another video posted to X, an elderly man dressed in an Australian army uniform with medals is seen arguing with a man dressed in black as they try to join the protest.

“Don’t wear your fucking masks,” said the old digger. “Take off your masks. »

Protests took place in Melbourne on Saturday as Australians demonstrated in support of the No campaign.

One of the unmasked men says they took off their masks because they already lost their jobs.

“Don’t bring him into the damn organized gathering before you arrive,” replies the Digger.

Another person states that neo-Nazis are not welcome to join the march and the digger repeats the farewells.

“You are not invited to this gathering,” he said.

Police used pepper spray on some members of the group of men dressed in black as they ran toward the steps of the state legislature.

However, they left after being ordered to do so and no arrests were reported.

Meanwhile, chaos erupted at the largest No campaign rally in central Sydney when former UAP MP Craig Kelly confronted a group of around 15 people who were trying to take storm the stage.

The group, associated with Australia’s right-wing One One party, demanded that conspiracy theorist Dave “Guru” Graham be allowed to speak at the event in Hyde Park.

“Let the people talk, let the people talk,” they chanted over a loudspeaker as Mr Kelly blocked them from taking the stage for the event which was mainly organized by the Liberal Democrat Upper House MP of New South Wales, John Ruddick.

There was a heavy police presence at the rally, including riot squad officers, but they were not called to intervene and the clash ended peacefully.

Mr Graham told Daily Mail Australia he was not allowed to speak because he would “be telling the truth”.

Speakers at the two-hour rally, which began at midday, included Mr Kelly, NSW Liberal Democrat MP John Ruddick, NSW One Nation representative Tania Mihailuk, and Indigenous Elders Bruces Shillingsworth Snr and Auntie Glenda.

A far-right group attempted to take the stage at the No election rally in Sydney but were blocked by former UAP MP Craig Kelly (pictured centre_

A crowd listens to some of the speakers at the No campaign rally held at Hyde Park in Sydney on Saturday.

Mr Ruddick said periodic disruptions caused throughout the day by Australia One supporters should not detract from the success of the event.

“They were about 15 noisy people out of about 5,000,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“All we wanted to do was talk about the referendum, but they said ‘no, we want to talk about 12 other issues.’