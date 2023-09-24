MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty

NNA – The head of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, emphasized that they are quot;keen on the National Accord and committed to the Constitution both in letter and in spirit.quot;nbsp;

He pointed out that quot;today, we constitute a majority in the Government, where we have the quorum that qualifies the Cabinet to make decisions.quot;

During a commemorative celebration, Raad called for partnership in their presence in the Government, stating, quot;Because we desire understanding and dialogue, and we patiently tolerate those who did not and will not participate in the Cabinet. We only include in the council#39;s agenda what is urgent and necessary, affecting everyone, and we do not act as a majority in it.quot;

The head of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc expressed regret that some who reject dialogue imagine that they have a majority that will bring them the president they desire at the expense of their partnership with others and contrary to their opinion.

He continued, saying, quot;They want us to attend only a parliamentary session to secure the quorum for them to elect their president, who caters to their interests even at the expense of others. This logic is not consistent with building a state or preserving stability. Those who refuse dialogue today will beg for it someday.quot;

Raad affirmed that quot;we want as soon as possible to complete the presidential election and elect a president acceptable to all Lebanese, one who will safeguard the nation#39;s sovereignty and the dignity of the Lebanese people in a time when international powers are gradually implementing the normalization plan with the Israeli enemy and imposing this plan on all the region#39;s states.quot; — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

