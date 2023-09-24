I’m a millionaire but people don’t believe me because I dress like a hot mess

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
A woman who claims to be a millionaire says people don’t believe she’s rich because of the way she dresses.
Becca Dunkin, a 29-year-old mother living in the United States, uses her Instagram account to advise others on the best ways to make money.
She claims she quit her 9-to-5 office job about a year ago because she was tired of “the routine” and became independent – and says she’s gained 1, 5 million dollars since.
However, despite being a millionaire, Becca jokes that people don’t often think of her as rich – because she doesn’t dress in a way that fits the stereotype of a “rich person”.
In videos on her Instagram account, she jokes about the style people associate with millionaires and compares it to the way she actually dresses – often in T-shirts, jeans or joggers.
Becca Dunkin, 29, from the US, posted an Instagram video mocking the stereotypical portrayal of a millionaire.
In a recent Instagram video, she poked fun at the stereotypical “millionaire” style, donning a sky blue dress with ruffles and a wide-brimmed hat.
She also chose to wear chiffon gloves and an ostentatious three-tiered pearl necklace, as well as a pair of heeled sandals.
Becca captioned the frame: “What people think I should look like when I say I’m a millionaire.”
Becca, who claims to have made $1.5 million since quitting her job and becoming a freelance digital marketer, wearing a royal blue dress
In the next image, Becca reveals what she actually looks like on a daily basis: sitting on the couch with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail.
She is wearing a loose T-shirt and eating chips from a large bag.
The caption reads: “What I really look like. I’m just trying to enjoy life and help people quit their jobs.
Becca claims to have made her fortune working from home in digital marketing. In a recent video, she claimed that she makes around $200,000 every month working between one and two hours a day.
In other videos, Becca has addressed the issue that people don’t believe she’s a millionaire because of the way she dresses.
A clip shows her donning a Rolex watch and showing off her massive Mercedes car to ‘prove’ she really is a millionaire, as she mocks people who think millionaires should look a certain way.
She wrote in a video: “The fact that I look a mess most of the time should prove one thing to you… that EVERYONE can do this.”
