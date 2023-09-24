Israelis storm Al-Aqsa, raid Birzeit University

NNA – Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Sunday stormed al-Aqsa Mosque protected by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Al-Quds said some 317 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the morning.

The Israeli occupation forces tightened their security measures in the vicinity of al-Aqsa and obstructed the entry of worshippers to the mosque in order to secure the en masse entry of settlers to the holy site on the anniversary of the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday.

Extremist Knesset Member Yehuda Glick led the raid.

The Israeli Temple Institute called for a storming of Al-Aqsa on Sunday and Monday, on the eve of Yom Kippur.nbsp;

On the occasion ofnbsp;Yom Kippur, quot;all eyes are on the various fronts, from the south to the north,quot; Israelinbsp;Channel 13nbsp;news military affairs correspondent Or Heller said Saturday.

quot;Israelquot; will witness ldquo;a general closure in various Palestinian regions tomorrow, on the occasion of Yom Kippur,rdquo; pointing out that ldquo;a state of alert is spreading throughout Israel, amid many security warnings,quot; he added.

This indicates the continued Israeli fear of the ignition of several fronts together in any confrontation or the simultaneous start of offensives on various fronts, the Israeli reporter said.

Israelinbsp;KANnbsp;public broadcaster military affairs correspondent Itay Blumental underlined that hundreds of alerts were getting to the military and security establishments ahead of Yom Kippur.

On the other hand, Israelinbsp;Channel 12nbsp;reported on the escalating tension along the separation wall, particularly during the quot;holiday period in September and October,quot; noting the strengthening of firefighting forces in the Gaza envelope area in anticipation of an increase in balloon-caused fires. The Gaza Strip has initiated incendiaries.

According to Israeli media, the first fire broke out today in the Gaza Strip community of Netiv Haasra as a result of an incendiary balloon thrown from the Strip.

Meanwhile, the military affairs correspondent for Israeli Channel 13 stated that quot;what happened today, Saturday, on the northern border of occupied Palestine with Lebanon (in reference to the Lebanese army#39;s response to an occupation force#39;s breach of the withdrawal line and the firing of smoke bombs), is… within the framework of quot;Hezbollah#39;s desire and efforts to exert pressure on the borders.quot;

IOF raid Birzeit University

The Israeli occupation forces raided the Birzeit University in Ramallah and arrested student council chief Abdulmajid Hassan and several other members of the student council.

The occupation forces completely destroyed the contents of the student council headquarters after storming it.

Birzeit University condemned the Israeli incursion, the arrest of a number of its students, and the vandalism of university property.nbsp;

The university confirmed that this is a quot;major and clear violation of all international norms and conventions,quot; which criminalize violating the sanctity of universities and educational institutions. — AL- MAYADEEN

