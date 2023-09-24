Golden Reciever! Adorable moment man uses a ‘genius’ method to deliver toys to his neighbour’s excited dog

Viral video shows man dispatching neighbor’s dog using clothesline

Coby the golden retriever receives special deliveries on his owner’s balcony

An adorable video of a man sending his neighbor’s dog toys using a clothesline has been seen by more than 200,000 people on TikTok.

Coby the golden retriever gets special deliveries which are transferred on a clothesline to the apartment of its owner Alyssa.

In the video titled “My Neighbor is a Genius,” the dog is seen waiting impatiently on the balcony, tail wagging, with Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” playing in the background.

The clothesline stretches between the two apartments and the man regularly uses it to send treats to his four-legged friend.

In this clip, dog stuffed animals in the shape of a burger and some fries are transported from window to window, followed by a bone.

Coby can then be seen happily snuggled up to his new toys and chewing on a bone – although he tore some of them off pretty quickly, with his owner jokingly writing “RIP”.

The video was quickly viewed more than 200,000 times and sparked many comments about the mysterious neighbor.

Coby has his own owner-run TikTok account where the clips are posted – he goes by the name @mrcobywest and has over 66,000 followers and over 1.4 million likes.

One comment says “We’ll need a whole series/Netflix show please.”

Another added “imagine seeing that from the street”.

Others began to wonder if it was also a romance story, with fans writing “Husband material” and “I’m sorry but why aren’t you in a relationship with this man ?

Someone else replied: “I’m fully invested in this love story! Whether with the guy and the dog or with the owner.

With many people following it, it quickly became a series.

Another video, which has more than 1.4 million views, shows the neighbor screaming through to Coby “do you want a snack?”

In another, the man holds up a sign saying “Hey Coby and TikTok.”

The pair finally metwhich was also made for a heartwarming video, in which viewers can see the dog running excitedly towards his new friend for the first time, supposedly recognizing him from the balcony.

A commenter who followed the story wrote: “Look, we came for Coby. We stayed because we want to see what happens between you and the neighbor.

Others said “Maybe Coby chose his new dad??” and “Can you fall in love with the neighbor now?” Love it!’