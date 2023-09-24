My Mum, Your Dad stars Roger and Janey confirm they’re still together with cosy Instagram photos following ITV show’s emotional finale

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

My Mum, Your Dad stars Roger Hawes and Janey Smith have confirmed they are still together after the final episode of the ITV show aired on Friday night.

The new couple won over viewers of the middle-aged dating show as Roger found happiness again with Janey, with his daughter Jess describing him as a ‘different man’.

Postman Roger, 58, lost his beloved wife Joanne, 52, to cancer 18 months ago and signed up for the new ITV1 dating show in a bid to move on.

And on Instagram on Saturday, Roger revealed he had done just that, admitting it was difficult to ‘keep it a secret’.

Sharing a selection of adorable snaps of the pair, Roger wrote: ‘It’s been hard keeping it a secret but the wait is finally over.

‘Me and the lovely @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since I left @mymumyourdaduk

“We couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk.”

Janey also shared a selection of sweet photos of herself and Roger on her social media, including one of them in bed together, captioning it: ‘What an amazing trip… Saturday morning just got a whole lot better .’

Her son, Will, also shared the happy news on Instagram that the couple were still going strong, posting photos of himself and Roger together in the pub and playing golf.

My Mum Your Dad came to an end on Friday as the final episode of the middle-aged dating show brought the contestants’ love journeys to an end.

The episode started with presenter Davina McCall shocking the cast as she exposed the series’ major plot twist before revealing the series ‘winners’.

While the parents thought relationship experts were overseeing their time at the Surrey home, it was actually their children.

The older generation was stunned when Davina revealed the big plot twist, with Natalie exclaiming ‘it’s crazy’.

Bonding: Janey’s son, Will, also took to Instagram to share the happy news that the couple were still going strong

Sporty! He posted pictures of himself and Roger together in the pub and playing golf

Relationship: Roger tied the knot with his wife Joanne in 1992 and they were married for 30 years before she tragically passed away last year

“That’s a curveball,” Roger announced.

Natalie and Paul and Sharon and Elliott also received their children’s blessings, but unfortunately it was the end of the road for Monique and Martin M when the mother decided to end it all.

Roger and Janey finally got their happy ending after both Jess and Will gave the couple the green light.

Roger lost his wife to cancer 18 months ago and viewers have seen how much he has grown on the show.

The 58-year-old postman, father of three, signed up for the new ITV1 dating show in a bid to move on after the death of wife Joanna – who ‘fell asleep on the sofa and never woke up’ after suffering a melanoma behind her ear.

At the end of the last episode, she told her father, “When I look at you, there’s just less sadness and more happiness. You’re like a different man.’

The 28-year-old admitted it was difficult to see her father as another woman, but she realized he had found happiness with Janey.

“Seeing Dad with someone who isn’t my mom wasn’t easy…I can’t help but want to protect you and just don’t want you to get hurt. You’ve been in enough pain to last a lifetime. We all have.’

Unfortunately, things didn’t end in love for Monique and Martin M after information from her daughter Taiya led the mother to call things off with her other half.

When she reunited with her mother, Taiya revealed that Martin had said the same types of things to both Monique and Tallulah at the same time.

The 21-year-old even called out Martin when she told him that “there were some similar words shared” as she referenced him kissing both women on the neck.

She later told the cameras, “Looking into Martin’s eyes definitely gave me all the answers I needed.”

Even Martin’s son Luke seemed to have doubts about the relationship when he admitted to Monique: “He put himself in a tough spot, and to be honest, I was largely in your favor.”

Later in the episode, Monique decided to end things as she admitted, “We’re not right for each other.”

She explained, “I’m not happy about the fact that we had some time to connect and you didn’t take advantage of it. It would have been nice if you were a little more interested in me and my life and what I’ve been through.

‘I felt like the connection was lost for me. I had the feeling that Martin was investing in everyone and not in me.’

But there was happiness for the other couples as Kaliel and Mazey gave their blessing to Natalie and Paul, who are looking forward to a future outside the show.

End of an Era: The episode ended with Roger toasting the incredible journey they’ve all been on and what’s to come in the future

When asked if she saw a future with Mazey’s Paul, Natalie replied: ‘I hope so, if he is what he is presented here then he is an incredible man.’

The episode ended with Roger raising a toast to the incredible journey they have all been on and what will happen in the future.

As he stood up, his castmates joked, “I thought he was going to propose then!”

Fans took to Twitter after the emotional episode to share their thoughts on the series.

One viewer commented: ‘I really enjoyed the realness of My Mother, Your Father and the connections and development of relationships that can grow out of the bubble of reality TV into the real world – I can’t wait to see what happens happens.’

And it seems that fans are also hoping for a follow-up season, as they asked, ‘Hey, will there be a sequel after this series, because I’m curious to see how the three couples will fare next? Pleeeaassse.’

Another said: ‘I hope there is a reunion/update show for your mother, my father. They can’t leave it like this. Have they ever had their luck? @ThisisDavina please put us out of our misery’

“Hope they have a reunion in a few months to see how it turns out, that hint is for you @ITV in case you weren’t already planning to,” said a third.

My Mother, Your Father is available to stream on ITVX.