Josie Gibson reveals who her favourite co-host is on This Morning as she gives her honest opinion on the show’s line-up after Phillip Schofield’s exit

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Josie Gibson has revealed who her favorite co-host is on This Morning in a candid new chat.

The presenter, 38, has been busy taking the helm of the show in recent months alongside a ever-changing roster of co-stars as Holly Willoughby took an extended summer break.

It came after a tumultuous time for the show following the departure of Phillip Schofield following the revelation of his affair with a much younger runner on the show.

And after a summer of working with several stars including Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Steve Jones, she has revealed that Alison is actually her favourite.

She said The mirror: ‘My favorite is of course Alison Hammond. I love Al – she has such a special energy.

Honest: Josie Gibson has revealed who her favorite co-host is on This Morning in a candid new chat

Busy: After a summer of working with several stars including Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Steve Jones, she has revealed that Alison (pictured) is in fact her favorite

‘She’s the nicest person on earth. You could call Al and after the call you’ll feel like a million bucks.

“You’d never know if she was in a bad mood because she’s too busy trying to make you feel good.”

She then described Rochelle as ‘the sweetest person on earth’ and Dermot as ‘such a great laugh’ and good with her son Reggie, five.

Josie added that Steve is an ‘absolute dream’, while praising Vernon Kay and calling Craig Doyle ‘hilarious’.

She also opened up about her friendship with Holly, saying she is “sweet and funny.”

She explained: ‘I have the best job in the world. Holly and I have a lot of laughs together.’

It comes after Josie admitted her five-year-old son still sleeps in the same bed as her and shared the reason why.

The star shares son Reggie – her only child – with ex-boyfriend Terry who she split from just three months after giving birth.

Disruption: It comes after a tumultuous time for the show following the departure of Phillip Schofield following the revelation of his affair with a much younger runner on the show

Career: The presenter, 38, has been busy at the helm of the show in recent months, along with an ever-changing roster of co-stars as Holly Willoughby took an extended summer break

Happy: She went on to describe Rochelle (pictured) as ‘the sweetest person on earth’ and Dermot as ‘such a great laugh’ and good with her son Reggie, five

But as far as new romances go, the single mum, who last month revealed she was ‘in love’ with an as-yet-unnamed new boyfriend, admitted the only person she wants to share a bed with at the moment is her son.

Speak with OK! Magazineshe joked: “I want him there forever – it will be that way until he’s 18!”

She continued, “The only man in my life is my Reggie. I want to protect him. I would have to date someone for a year before introducing him to Reg. You have to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons.”

Josie also revealed the dynamics of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Terry.

She explained how they share their time with their son, with him taking Reggie ‘two to three’ nights a week and Josie taking him for the others.

There is no animosity between the two, it seems, as Josie admitted: ‘I could never have done what I did if it wasn’t for Terry.’

Last month, Josie shared a cryptic caption about “liars and cheaters”, a week after admitting she was in love with her mysterious new boyfriend.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking as stylish as ever and wrote a cryptic message alongside her post.

She dedicated her post to people with “high values” and wrote about “liars and cheaters” in her mysterious caption. She did not confirm what she was referring to.

Josie wrote: ‘Sometimes in life you get liars and cheaters, and the great thing about strong women is that they don’t get defeated.

“This goes out to everyone with morals, integrity, high values ​​and self-respect.”

Josie went on to thank Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney for introducing her to a denim brand from her OOTD.

In the stunning pictures, the This Morning co-host cut a chic figure in a short-sleeved denim jumpsuit as she braved a storm.

She completed the stylish ensemble with a pair of pointed heels and a gold chain.

A week earlier, Josie revealed her love for a mystery man during an appearance on Shopping with Keith Lemon.

She told Keith that they were in the early stages of the relationship, but it seemed to be going from strength to strength, as she explained: “There’s someone in my life right now, but it’s still in the early stages.

‘It’s that bit that gives you the creeps, you can’t wait to see it – it makes you a bit nervous.’

Josie also shared that she never had much luck with “small talk” when she was single.

‘I never talk, but you know what?

“I hated it when they banned wolf whistling because I always liked wolf whistling,” she joked.

The Big Brother winner was rumored to be dating This Morning cameraman Sam Morter, but she has strongly denied the speculation.

The couple set the rumor mill going in January when they posted a cozy photo together holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

But Josie took to her Instagram Stories to quash the rumor, saying: ‘I’m going to take a nap because I’m so tired of this story. I’m not in a relationship and I’m not in love with cameraman Sam.

Kind words: She also opened up about her friendship with Holly, saying she’s ‘sweet and funny’ (seen together)

Work: Josie added that Steve (pictured) is an ‘absolute dream’ as she praised Vernon Kay and called Craig Doyle ‘hilarious’

Adorable: Josie shares her son Reggie with ex-boyfriend Terry, whom she divorced just three months after giving birth

‘I’m not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my colleague.

‘I look like his older sister. I’m just like his aunt. That’s as far as it goes.’

A visibly furious Josie repeated: ‘There’s nothing going on between me and Sam Morter. I don’t know how many times I have to say it!’

The new romance came after Josie reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after finding herself in a bidding war between ITV and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.