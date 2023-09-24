Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea rules out presidential elections in near term

    By

    Sep 24, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – In a press interview, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, ruled out ldquo;the possibility of holding presidential elections in the near future despite Saudi and Qatari efforts,rdquo; in reference to internal Lebanese obstruction.

    Regarding the security risks that he might be exposed to by personally participating in the celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day in a public place, Geagea replied: ldquo;Actually, there is something worth taking.quot;

    Geagea praised during the interview the development taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    He was asked: To whom do you want to say, ldquo;I am here in downtown Beirut?rdquo;

    He replied: ldquo;Not for anyone. My visit is to congratulate my friends on Saudi National Day.rdquo;

    Are you reassured about security?

    He replied: ldquo;Yes, here, and the rest is up to God.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fighting continues after police officer killed in attack in north Kosovo

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Russia woos Haftar, but can the Derna floods give Libyans another chance?

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    DEAR JANE: My close friend STINKS of B.O. – it’s so bad it makes me feel sick every time I see her

    Sep 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fighting continues after police officer killed in attack in north Kosovo

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Russia woos Haftar, but can the Derna floods give Libyans another chance?

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    DEAR JANE: My close friend STINKS of B.O. – it’s so bad it makes me feel sick every time I see her

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Strictly Come Dancing star Nancy Xu leaves the studio after sparking concern when she suffered a nasty injury to her neck during her routine

    Sep 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy