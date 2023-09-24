Geagea rules out presidential elections in near term

NNA – In a press interview, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, ruled out ldquo;the possibility of holding presidential elections in the near future despite Saudi and Qatari efforts,rdquo; in reference to internal Lebanese obstruction.

Regarding the security risks that he might be exposed to by personally participating in the celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day in a public place, Geagea replied: ldquo;Actually, there is something worth taking.quot;

Geagea praised during the interview the development taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He was asked: To whom do you want to say, ldquo;I am here in downtown Beirut?rdquo;

He replied: ldquo;Not for anyone. My visit is to congratulate my friends on Saudi National Day.rdquo;

Are you reassured about security?

He replied: ldquo;Yes, here, and the rest is up to God.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;