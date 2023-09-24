Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Strictly Come Dancing star Nancy Xu leaves the studio after sparking concern when she suffered a nasty injury to her neck during her routine

    By

    Sep 24, 2023
    Strictly Come Dancing star Nancy Xu leaves the studio after sparking concern when she suffered a nasty injury to her neck during her routine

    Strictly Come Dancing star Nancy Xu leaves the studio after worries when she suffered a nasty neck injury during her routine

    By Charlotte Dean for Mailonline

    Published: 08:29 EDT, September 24, 2023 | Updated: 08:36 EDT, September 24, 2023

    Nancy Xu was spotted leaving the Strictly Come Dancing studio after raising concerns during Saturday’s live show after appearing to suffer a nasty injury.

    The professional dancer, 32, was pictured in the back of a car as she headed home to take it easy after her first performance with partner Les Dennis, 69.

    Nancy had changed into her casual clothes, but was still wearing her glamorous performance makeup as she typed on her phone.

    After the routine, Nancy could be seen cleaning the blood from her ear as the duo were interviewed by Claudia Winkleman after their debut performance.

    The choreographer was captured mop up the injury while having a chat with the presenter as she was handed a tissue.

    During a moment when the camera wasn’t on her, Nancy cleared up as blood appeared to be streaming down her chin and neck after their Tango to The Human League’s Don’t You Want Me.

    The dancer made no comment on the injury as she listened to the judges’ feedback, with her and Les finishing bottom of the leaderboard with 16 points.

    Fans quickly noticed what was happening on the dance floor and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their concerns.

    One user wrote: ‘Is that blood? Has Nancy cut back on #Strictly #NancyandLes #StrictlyComeDancing.’

    ‘Is Nancy bleeding?? #StrictlyComeDancing,” a second added.

    A third wrote: ‘Is Nancy bleeding from her neck? #StrictlyComeDancing.’

    “What happened to Nancy’s neck?” #StrictlyComeDancing,” someone else wrote.

    ‘Is Nancy bleeding from her neck?! #StrictlyComeDancing,” another commented.

    Another viewer joined the conversation and wrote: ‘Why was Nancy bleeding, did anyone see what happened #StrictlyComeDancing.’

    “What happened to Les’ hand?” I saw blood, including on Nancy’s neck. Does anyone know? #strictly #Strictlycomedancing,” someone else wrote.

    Strictly speaking: week one rankings

    Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana – 32 points out of 40

    Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – Samba to Touch by Little Mix – 29 points out of 40

    Ellie Lelk and Vito Coppola – Jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson – 29 points out of 40

    Bobby Brazier and Diane Buswell – Foxtrot for All About You by McFly – 29 points out of 40

    Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi – 29 points out of 40

    Angela Rippon Kai Wrrington – Cha Cha to Get the Party Started by Shirley Bassey – 28 points out of 40

    Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel – 28 points out of 40

    Angela Scanlan and Carlos Gu – Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa – 23 points out of 40

    Eddie Kadi and Karen – Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins – 22 points out of 40

    Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley – Cha Cha to Boom Shack A Lack by Apache Indian – 22 points out of 40

    Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał – Quickstep to I’m On Top Of The World by Bobby Darin – 21 points out of 40

    Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk – Cha Cha to Waffle House by Jonas Brothers – 19 points out of 40

    Zara McDermott and Graziano Dr Fine – Cha Cha to Crush by Jennifer Page – 19 points out of 40

    Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez – Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston – 18 points out of 40

    Les Dennis and Nancy Xu – Tango to Don’t You Want Me by Human League – 16 points out of 40

    Elsewhere during the sensational episode, Nigel Marman emerged as an early favorite to win as he topped the leaderboard during the first live show.

    The 50-year-old actor was named ‘the one to beat’ by judge Shirley Ballas after performing an excellent pasodoble with dance partner Katya Jones.

    The Casualty star danced to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit and received rave reviews from all four judges, receiving a score of 32 out of 40.

    “That was the dance of the night,” exclaimed Craig Revel Horwood, while Motsi Mabuse added: “This at the end of the night was spectacular, amazing.”

    Anton Du Beke also praised the actor and reminded the audience that it is not easy for the star who has to close the show.

    Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.20pm on BBC One.

    Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Who are the couples?

    Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

    Bobby Brazier and Diane Buswell

    Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

    Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

    Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

    Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

    Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

    Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

    Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

    Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

    Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał

    Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

    Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez

    Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

    Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

