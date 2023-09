NNA – MP Abdul-Rahman Al-Bizri wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Anbsp;widespread participation in the reception of the Saudi embassy brings together various political forces in Lebanon…A strong indication of the depth and strength of the relationship between our two countries and the Kingdomrsquo;s great role in supporting Lebanon…Thank you to Saudi Arabia for its sustained support.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.