    Tunisia from the United Nations: We will not accept any hidden resettlement of immigrants

    NNA – Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said, in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, that ldquo;Tunisia will not accept the implicit resettlement of irregular migrants,rdquo; according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    He added: ldquo;Tunisia, in return, condemns all irresponsible political and media exploitation of the suffering of victims of irregular migration,rdquo; noting the need to complete the process of the ldquo;Development and Migration Conferencerdquo; hosted by the Italian capital, Rome, early last summer, with a Tunisian-Italian initiative.rdquo;

    He continued: quot;Tunisia stresses the need for all parties, including source, transit and destination countries and regional and international organizations, to bear their responsibilities for the exacerbation of irregular migration, which requires addressing it, and adopting a comprehensive approach, based on eliminating its deep causes, not on treating its results.quot;

