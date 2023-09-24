Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makhzoumi hopes efforts will be made to reconnect Lebanon with its Arab Gulf surroundings

    NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;I was honored to participate in the distinguished and exceptional reception held by His Excellency the Saudi Ambassador, friend Walid Al-Bukhari, atnbsp;Amin Al-Hafiz Square in central Beirut on the occasion of the 93rd Saudi National Day. The scene in this particular place, with all the historical symbolism it carries, embodiesnbsp;the fraternal and historical relationship between Lebanon and the Kingdom, which has never and will never forget Lebanon, and has stood by it and supported it in all its circumstances. We all hope that efforts will be exerted to reconnect Lebanon with its Arab and Gulf surroundings, from which it will never be separated…Our wishes for more security, safety and stability for the Kingdom and its people within the 2030 Strategic Vision.rdquo;

