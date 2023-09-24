Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Kim Kardashian Unveils Usher as 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, sponsor Apple Music announced on Sunday in a clip that inexplicably featured Kim Kardashian. The NFL confirmed the news in a separate tweet.

    The streaming service deployed a roster of stars, including Kardashian, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and former Super Bowl champions Deion Sanders and Marshawn Lynch, to tell a young Usher in a clipped-together phone call that he would be the star of the halftime show. One clip even included a present-day Usher calling his younger self from the promo shoot for the announcement.

    “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement, according to ESPN. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

