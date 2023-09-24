Kanye West is ‘breaking Italian anti-terror laws’ by constantly wearing a mask on extended holiday in Venice with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori – and also faces investigation for exposing his bare behind

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West broke Italian law by wearing a face mask in public during his extended Italian holiday with partner Bianca Censori, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

Under anti-terrorism and public order legislation, wearing anything that ‘obstructs the identification of an individual’ is illegal and punishable with a maximum fine of up to 2,000 euros.

During the couple’s six-week stay in Italy, the controversial rapper was spotted wearing a mask in Venice, Florence and most recently in Milan, where they attended Fashion Week.

Officials in Venice are already investigating Kanye and Bianca after they were caught in a ‘compromise position’ on a water taxi last month.

They sparked controversy after she was seen wearing an outfit that exposed her bare bottom as she knelt in front of him.

In other photos, Kanye, 46, was seen in the back of the water taxi with Australian Bianca, 28, with her head in his lap.

Venice police have already identified the driver of the boat and have also asked photographers to hand over the images that were seen around the world.

Now it has emerged that Kanye could face further investigation for breaching Article 533 of the Italian law, introduced in 1977 to combat domestic terrorism.

In 2005, after a wave of Islamic-inspired atrocities, the law was further updated, banning the wearing of crash helmets and full face coverings.

The only exceptions are for religious reasons and written permission must be obtained by the individual from local authorities.

According to the law, ‘it is prohibited to use in a public place or in a place accessible to the public any article that hinders the identification of an individual, with a justified motive.

‘Violation of the said article is punishable with a fine of 1,000 euros to a maximum of 2,000 euros.’

Kanye was last seen in public on Friday evening in Milan, where he gave an interview to a local radio station after attending a show by designer Zanotti.

Once again he was interviewed wearing a full face covering and this follows a similar appearance in Florence where he was pictured wearing the same outfit.

There, he and Bianca carried out a raucous photo shoot – while he wore a black face mask and hooded jacket – and she wore one of her now infamous ‘nude’ outfits.

Kanye flew to Milan from Florence alone and Bianca hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Lawyer Angelo Russo told MailOnline: ‘Wearing something that covers your face and makes it difficult for someone to be identified by public security forces is an offense.

‘The law was initially introduced in the 1970s, when Italy was suffering from domestic terrorism, and was subsequently further tightened following international terrorist attacks.

‘There are of course exceptions where wearing a scarf or balaclava over your face in winter is tolerated.

‘But wearing a full face covering at any other time, especially in good weather, would not be considered reasonable and police would be allowed to stop and question the person.’

Officials in Venice are investigating whether the couple has committed an ‘offence against public morals’ and if so, a fine will be imposed.

Venice has a long list of statutes for public decorum, including swimming in canals, picnicking in the open, and sprawling on the steps of public buildings.

No one from Milan police was immediately available for comment to MailOnline.