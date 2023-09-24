Residents of two villages in Karabakh evacuated to Armenia

NNA – quot;Russia Todayquot; agency quoted the media center of the Republic of Karabakh as saying that the residents of two villages located in the region were evacuated, and they arrived in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

According to site data, residents of the Yaghtsakhukh region in Karabakh were evacuated during the recent hostilities, and expressed their desire to move to their relatives in Armenia.

It is noteworthy that they arrived, accompanied by Russian peacekeeping forces, in Armenian Kurdzor.

Russia also called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. In the past two days, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of anti-terrorism measures in Karabakh.