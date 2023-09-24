Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Residents of two villages in Karabakh evacuated to Armenia

    By

    Sep 24, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Russia Todayquot; agency quoted the media center of the Republic of Karabakh as saying that the residents of two villages located in the region were evacuated, and they arrived in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

    According to site data, residents of the Yaghtsakhukh region in Karabakh were evacuated during the recent hostilities, and expressed their desire to move to their relatives in Armenia.

    It is noteworthy that they arrived, accompanied by Russian peacekeeping forces, in Armenian Kurdzor.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    Russia also called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. In the past two days, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of anti-terrorism measures in Karabakh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jason Donovan details his meticulous self-care routine including massages, healthy eating and even PEDICURES: ‘Maintaining myself is a very selfish existence!’

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Harry Kane enjoys Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich just 24 hours after netting his first Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayern’s thumping 7-0 win against Bochum

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    CEO admits her airline ‘let you down in many ways’ and asks customers for patience to ‘earn your trust back’

    Sep 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jason Donovan details his meticulous self-care routine including massages, healthy eating and even PEDICURES: ‘Maintaining myself is a very selfish existence!’

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Harry Kane enjoys Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich just 24 hours after netting his first Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayern’s thumping 7-0 win against Bochum

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    CEO admits her airline ‘let you down in many ways’ and asks customers for patience to ‘earn your trust back’

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    9 orcas have died so far this year after they were trapped in fishery equipment off the coast of Alaska

    Sep 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy