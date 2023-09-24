Okais: Syrian displacement has become an occupation sponsored by international organizations bodies

NNA ndash; MP George Okais considered it shameful for the Lebanese to wait for the outside to fulfill internal entitlements, at a time when they should only resort to the constitution that determines the path and origins of any entitlement, far from establishing new norms.

Speaking in an interview with ldquo;Voice of All Lebanonrdquo; Radio Station this morning, Okais hoped that the ldquo;dialogue trickrdquo; does not fool anyone, saying: ldquo;The constitution does not mention any dialogue prior to the election of a president of the republic, and it is clear in specifying parliamentary consultations for the prime minister, for instance.rdquo;

The MP reiterated his apology for not responding to the call for dialogue, calling on those who plan to hold it, if they wish, to do so without the Lebanese Forcesrsquo; participation, deeming said dialogue as ldquo;a waste of time and continues to obstruct the presidency.rdquo;

Regarding the talk about General Joseph Aoun assuming the presidency of the republic, Okais said: ldquo;The Lebanese Forces were the first to propose his name, and they do not mind if he is a consensual candidate with the possibility of amending the constitution.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;The Strong Republic parliamentary bloc accomplished positive things, but was unable to make a radical change in the Lebanese scene, so I call on people to elect representatives outside the current structure and system.rdquo;

Touching on the Syrian presence in Lebanon, the MP stressed: ldquo;This is no longer a Syrian displacement, but rather an occupation.rdquo; He considered that for the first time, international organizations and entities are sponsoring the occupation of one country by another country, calling for ceasing the financial aid given to the displaced Syrians which would trigger them to return to their country.

===========R.Sh.