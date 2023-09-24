Harry Kane enjoys Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich just 24 hours after netting his first Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayern’s thumping 7-0 win against Bochum

Harry Kane was seen enjoying Oktoberfest with his Bayern Munich teammates

The England captain scored a hat-trick in Bayern’s 7-0 win over Bochum

Harry Kane toasted his first Bundesliga hat-trick by taking part in the world-famous Oktoberfest in Munich this weekend.

The England captain scored a treble for Bayern Munich in their 7-0 win against Bochum on Saturday.

Kane has now scored eight goals in his last six appearances for his new club, and supporters will no doubt be hoping he can continue his good form.

The Bayern players traditionally take part in Munich’s annual Oktoberfest tradition, enjoying pretzels and drinking beer.

The £100 million signing took place in the middle of the celebrations, even donning traditional attire for the occasion.

While his former Tottenham teammates took part in a vibrant north London derby against Arsenal, Kane’s weekend took a more relaxing turn.

Kane has scored 14 times in his 17 appearances against the Gunners, and his goalscoring touch has not let him down in Germany.

Last week chairman Daniel Levy suggested Spurs have a buy-back clause as part of the deal that brought the 30-year-old to Bavaria.

Mail Sport understands that the clause does not include a fixed fee for which Kane can be re-signed, but is more likely to give Tottenham the first option if he decides to return to the Premier League.

Kane did not rule out returning to the club after his departure and is pleased with the promising start his former side have made under Ange Postecoglou.

He said: ‘As far as Tottenham are concerned, yes, a fantastic start.

‘I always keep an eye on them. I think I will always keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.

‘I’m very happy to see the team playing as they are and to see their fans happy too is of course a great feeling.

‘I’m sure they’d like to keep that going. I’ll see how they do over the course of the season.’