Jason Donovan details his meticulous self-care routine including massages, healthy eating and even PEDICURES: ‘Maintaining myself is a very selfish existence!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jason Donovan has detailed his meticulous self-care routine, which includes regular massages, healthy eating and even pedicures.

The Australian actor, 55, opened up in a new interview about how he stays fit and in control and likes to treat himself to the occasional beauty or wellness treatment.

As for diet, he enjoys a drink of hot lemon to start the day before eating pasta or sushi for lunch and then a small evening meal consisting of tacos with guacamole.

He told The times: ‘I get up at 7 am and always start my day with warm water and lemon. In the morning I only eat fruits so that I don’t feel overweight as I am a big fitness person and like to go to the gym early.

‘I like to get a massage twice a week and enjoy a foot massage and having my nails done.

Nice! Jason Donovan has detailed his meticulous self-care routine, which includes regular massages, healthy eating and even pedicures

Important: The Australian actor, 55, opened up in a new interview about how he stays fit and in control and likes to treat himself to the occasional beauty or wellness treatment

‘I have sushi or pasta for lunch. I’m a better person when I don’t drink alcohol. I sleep better, am happier, less anxious and more in control.

‘I don’t eat a big meal until I get home and then I like guacamole with salsa and taco chips or some prosciutto with melon and chicken liver pate.’

It comes after Jason admitted last month that he was ‘jealous’ of Kylie Minogue as he recalled how she ‘always stood out’ ahead of her long-awaited return to television.

The pair met as teenagers while starring on the soap opera Neighbors and dated for five years before splitting in 1989.

Kylie returns to the small screen with a television special that will spotlight her legendary career on ITV.

The British broadcaster announced that they will be broadcast An audience with Kylie, an unforgettable live music event hosted by the global icon.

Speaking to Scott Mills on Radio 2 on Tuesday, Jason praised her successes, saying: ‘Kylie works incredibly hard, she is a great family person and person. She also has a great sense of humor.

‘She just keeps coming back and you know her passion and love. Even going back to the early days of Neighbors and the beginning of her music career, it was just clear to see that she has a gift.”

Food: In terms of diet, he enjoys a drink of hot lemon to start the day before eating pasta or sushi for lunch and then a small evening meal consisting of tacos with guacamole

He said, ‘For lunch I’ll have sushi or pasta. I’m a better person when I don’t drink alcohol. I sleep better, am happier, less anxious and more in control’ (pictured is a juice Jason made that he posted on Instagram)

“Did she stand out?” Scott asked.

Jason responded, “She’s one of those people who can just, you know, walk into a room and pick up a song in two minutes.

“She can go, and I always remembered in Neighbors when she walked into the set, I was fiddling with the script the night before and Kylie read five pages that day and just got all the lines right.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to develop into the most amazing artist, but you do, and she just built on that.”

‘I was jealous, God, I wanted, I looked at it and said, ‘I want some of that’ and I talk about that very openly. I am very honest about that.’

Jason reunited with Kylie for a performance in Hyde Park in 2018 and admitted the show wasn’t planned.

He revealed: ‘I literally texted her and said good luck but maybe I’ll come over sometime. Rocked my bike, my push bike, like I did today. As I was walking through the AA assignment that you have as a performer, especially backstage in Hyde Park, I came across Rick Astley, and I went to Rick “what are you doing here?” and it was literally like a flash.

“Then in my head I thought, wait a minute, ‘Rick Astley, he’s going to sing Especially for You with Kylie,’ and that would be a bit disappointing.”

He continued: “I went up to her and her management team said ‘look, do you feel like coming just for you’ and I said I hadn’t rehearsed and I don’t like doing things if I don’t I rehearsed and they said, “Look, come in, we can have a little moment together and you can come and we can do that spin and that dance.”

“One thing led to another, and I had that moment. The next day, literally BBC News, This Morning, BBC Breakfast, it was everywhere and all I could think of was poor old Rick Astley rehearsing, getting the keys and being concerned.

‘I came in on my pram with ripped jeans and no nice haircut and suddenly…I made headlines, I loved it.”

They also reunited last year for the finale episode of Neighbours, reprising their iconic roles as Scott and Charlene Robinson.

Jason explained: “Producer Jason (Herbison) said would you be interested in doing some sort of drive-in at the end, where everyone has left the street and you guys come back at the last minute.

‘I reached out to Kylie via email and said, “Look, we need to think about this,” and then Guy (Pearce) said yes, and I think that kind of cemented the moment a little bit, and we thought that it was the right thing to do. Doing.’

British broadcaster ITV has announced that they will be broadcast An audience with Kylie, an unforgettable live music event hosted by the global icon.

‘It was hard to keep this one a secret… Get ready for an unforgettable evening! An audience with Kylie later this year,” the broadcaster wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old pop superstar will look back on the highlights of her dazzling career in music and showbiz.

The singer will perform her current hits, including chart-topping Padam Padam and a dazzling array of favorites from her award-winning back catalogue.

The show will also feature a series of questions from the audience, asked by specially invited VIP guests, including famous Kylie superfans.

Picks: Jason often shares photos of his healthy meals on his Instagram page, including this shrimp and mango salad

Throwback: It comes after Jason last month admitted he was ‘jealous’ of Kylie Minogue as he recalled how she ‘always stood out’ ahead of her long-awaited return to television (pictured together on Neighbours)

In addition to the sensational live performances, the evening is also filled with stunning dance performances.

Taking An Audience to the next level, the red carpet will be rolled out for the taping on Friday, December 1 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, with a super-sized A-list and a fan-packed audience ready to raise the roof .

The must-have tickets for the event will go on sale from September 8.

Discussing the show, Kylie said: ‘I’m so excited to announce I’m teaming up with ITV for An Audience at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!

‘I’ll be performing some of my favorite songs from my entire career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with all of you.”