Raji al-Saad from LA: The stage is delicate and requires dialogue

NNA ndash; MP Raji al-Saad stressed Sunday on ldquo;the importance of dialogue and consensus in this delicate and difficult stage that Lebanon is going through, despite the rift over the issue of the presidency of the republic,rdquo; noting that ldquo;we cannot find a way out of our problem today without dialogue.rdquo;

In his speech delivered before a group of Lebanese businessmen in Los Angeles during a luncheon hosted in his honor by Progressive Socialist Party representative, Sami Kadi, MP Saad said that ldquo;it is necessary to implement the system and laws in accordance with the Lebanese constitution to build a state,rdquo; highlighting ldquo;the importance of applying the constitution in order to know how to develop it later.

Saadnbsp;called on Lebanese expatriates to support Lebanon, whether economically or politically.

Speaking at another event that included the book signing of former World Lebanese Cultural Unionrsquo;s President Elias Kassabrsquo;s new released work, MP Saad shed light on the importance of studying history to avoid repeating the same mistakes, saying: ldquo;Unfortunately, we did not learn from the experiences that took place in Lebanon, and the martyrs were many.rdquo;

He added: quot;We rely on the awareness of expatriates because they can see the situation in Lebanon from another perspective. We do not want this generation and future generations to live what previous generations have lived.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.