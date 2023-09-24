Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Raji al-Saad from LA: The stage is delicate and requires dialogue

    By

    Sep 24, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA ndash; MP Raji al-Saad stressed Sunday on ldquo;the importance of dialogue and consensus in this delicate and difficult stage that Lebanon is going through, despite the rift over the issue of the presidency of the republic,rdquo; noting that ldquo;we cannot find a way out of our problem today without dialogue.rdquo;

    In his speech delivered before a group of Lebanese businessmen in Los Angeles during a luncheon hosted in his honor by Progressive Socialist Party representative, Sami Kadi, MP Saad said that ldquo;it is necessary to implement the system and laws in accordance with the Lebanese constitution to build a state,rdquo; highlighting ldquo;the importance of applying the constitution in order to know how to develop it later.

    Saadnbsp;called on Lebanese expatriates to support Lebanon, whether economically or politically.

    Speaking at another event that included the book signing of former World Lebanese Cultural Unionrsquo;s President Elias Kassabrsquo;s new released work, MP Saad shed light on the importance of studying history to avoid repeating the same mistakes, saying: ldquo;Unfortunately, we did not learn from the experiences that took place in Lebanon, and the martyrs were many.rdquo;

    He added: quot;We rely on the awareness of expatriates because they can see the situation in Lebanon from another perspective. We do not want this generation and future generations to live what previous generations have lived.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth in stunning live video after release from spacecraft – SEVEN years after $1Billion OSIRIS-REx launch

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE Former Marine, 26, dies from accidental overdose in Nevada – leaving behind two young children: ‘Fentanyl robbed us of a devoted husband and a caring father’

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Russia imposes ‘military censorship’ on the internet, ban on public gatherings and strikes in occupied Ukraine

    Sep 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth in stunning live video after release from spacecraft – SEVEN years after $1Billion OSIRIS-REx launch

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE Former Marine, 26, dies from accidental overdose in Nevada – leaving behind two young children: ‘Fentanyl robbed us of a devoted husband and a caring father’

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Russia imposes ‘military censorship’ on the internet, ban on public gatherings and strikes in occupied Ukraine

    Sep 24, 2023
    News

    Free Wales vs. Australia live stream: Where to watch Rugby World Cup online from anywhere

    Sep 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy