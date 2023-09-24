Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Yassin, Al-Khair tour points in Jabal Terbol in preparation for declaring the area a “nature reserve”

    By

    Sep 24, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin and MP Ahmed al-Khair, accompanied by Chairman of the Board of Directors of El Mirador Ahmed Al-Douri Alameddine, toured on Sunday several points in Mount Turbul that the Ministry of Environment plans to prepare to become a nature reserve.

    The beginning of the tour was in the office of the El Mirador Company, where maps of the region were presented to selectnbsp;the optimal points to establish the reserve.

    The attendees then went on a field tour to assess the aforementioned points, as El Mirador Company#39;s Director affirmed readiness to provide everything necessary to increase the vegetation cover in the administrative sector of Al-Minnieh district due to its positive impact on the environment.

    For his part, MP al-Khair stressed ldquo;the social responsibility of the leading companies, especially El Mirador, which had a long history in developing the region and giving the best image to Al-Minnieh region.rdquo;

    Minister Yassin, in turn,nbsp;also expressed his admiration for the urban and cultural revolution taking place in Jabal Terbol, wishing that it would be ldquo;accompanied by a revolution of environmental awareness to preserve the image of Lebanon that we love.rdquo;

