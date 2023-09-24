Even Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Thinks Matt Gaetz Is Going a Little Overboard

Fox News

Even Fox News had to ask Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday: Why do you want to shut down the government?

Gaetz appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, where she uncharacteristically pressed the Republican congressman on whether his opposition to a short-term stopgap bill to avert a shutdown was a continuance of his personal vendetta against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

She pointed out that McCarthy had already caved to Gaetz’s demand to split up spending bills by allowing the House Appropriations Committee to bring up four separate bills this week.

