Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Even Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Thinks Matt Gaetz Is Going a Little Overboard

    Even Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Thinks Matt Gaetz Is Going a Little Overboard

    Fox News

    Even Fox News had to ask Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday: Why do you want to shut down the government?

    Gaetz appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, where she uncharacteristically pressed the Republican congressman on whether his opposition to a short-term stopgap bill to avert a shutdown was a continuance of his personal vendetta against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

    She pointed out that McCarthy had already caved to Gaetz’s demand to split up spending bills by allowing the House Appropriations Committee to bring up four separate bills this week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

