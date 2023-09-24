Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

    Family of Snubbed Black Gymnast Hits Back at Organization’s Half-Assed Apology

    Family of Snubbed Black Gymnast Hits Back at Organization's Half-Assed Apology

    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

    The family of a young Black gymnast has slammed the sport’s governing body in Ireland for offering a weak apology after the girl was snubbed at a medal ceremony in a viral incident that has since prompted stars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles to weigh in.

    A video, which was taken during the March 2022 ceremony but resurfaced recently and went viral over the weekend, showed an official clearly bypassing the only Black girl while handing out medals, leaving the girl looking confused and embarrassed.

    Gymnastics Ireland issued a statement on Friday saying the organization had settled the issue via mediation with the girl’s parents last month. The organization claimed it had “immediately” contacted the family back in March 2022 to “express concern and reassure them that the matter was being investigated.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

