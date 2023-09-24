Jessica Alves sets pulses racing in a sheer leopard print catsuit for her latest glam photoshoot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jessica Alves set pulses racing as she posed up a storm for her latest photoshoot with fashion brand FashionNova.

The Brazilian-British model, 40, wore a sassy, ​​sheer leopard print catsuit for the shoot, which complemented her curvy figure.

The racy catsuit, which showed off her stunning figure, featured a high neckline, a corset-style bustier and long, subtly gloved sleeves.

She also opted to further enhance her height with a pair of matching leopard print stiletto heels.

Jessica styled her blonde hair in bouncy curls and opted for a full face of bronzed makeup.

It comes after Jessica put on a very busty show as she attended the This is ICON charity gala and catwalk show during London Fashion Week last Friday.

And the model made sure all eyes were on her in a glamorous figure-hugging dress with a leg slit.

Posing for photos on the stairs of the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, she added to her height with a pair of glitzy silver heels.

In support of the PROST8 charity, the event featured three fashion shows from global designer Malan Breton, rising talent Ross Griffiths and the Jimmy Choo Academy.

It comes after Jessica opened up about her search for love and recent heartbreak.

She told MailOnline: ‘I’m still a single woman at 40. Of course I feel lonely sometimes, and I go on dates, often with the goal of finding my prince charming.

“He doesn’t have to be perfect looking or rich, just a good man, and lately I’ve found out I’m sapiosexual, which has made finding Mr Right even harder.”

‘I suppose because of the way I look after a lot of plastic surgeries, I’m let down by most people until they meet me or see me on TV and say, ‘Oh, she’s a very nice person, quite intelligent and well educated. “

‘I have always seen my life’s journey with plastic surgery as an evolution of my being. At the same time, I also got a good degree and have become fluent in six languages, but revealing too much of myself on a date can be too much information for a man, so I try not to tell everything at once, including the fact that I am a non-biological woman.’

Discussing her attempts at dating, she explained: “I was a Tinder user until my account was blocked and banned many times because users assumed it was a fake profile. I sent Tinder a lot of emails, but I was ignored.”

Jessica has managed to meet several men, but she revealed that she has experienced many dating horror stories along the way.

She recalled: ‘I met this very handsome man for dinner in Mayfair, he ordered the best dinner and wine to impress me, the conversation and conversation went very well, and I thought we had some kind of chemistry were building.’

‘Just before dessert he went to the toilet and never came back. Basically, he left me with a £400 bill to pay and went home.

‘I tried to contact him many times, but he blocked me. And I never heard from him again.’

She continued: “There was a 27-year-old famous footballer who messaged me on my Instagram. We talked constantly for a week. We met then and we got along very well. He made me feel younger.

‘After a while I realized that I was only being used for sex, and it disgusts and upsets me very much.’