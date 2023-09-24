El Paso at ‘breaking point’ as 2K migrants a day flood Texas border city and strain resources as desperate Mayor Oscar Leeser calls Biden’s immigration system ‘broken’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The city of El Paso, Texas, is at a “breaking point” as more than 2,000 illegal immigrants cross the southern border into the city every day.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said Saturday that the city “only has so many resources and we are at a breaking point right now.”

The arrival of thousands and thousands of Venezuelan asylum seekers is a growing part of a larger flow of migrants entering the country through border towns near San Diego, El Paso and Eagle Rock.

Leeser said his city plans to open a new shelter. The current shelter in El Paso can accommodate only 400 people and should also be available for use by the city’s homeless population.

On Saturday, the city also chartered five buses to take migrants to New York, Chicago and Denver.

An aerial view of migrants waiting to be processed in El Paso, Texas, last week

Migrants walk along the north levee of the Rio Grande as they search for an area where they can break the concertina wire constructed by the Texas National Guard outside El Paso

New York and Chicago are both currently suffering under the weight of the sheer number of migrants flooding each city every day. Their Democratic leaders are being forced to develop plans on the ground, although neither city has yet proposed a functional plan to combat the problem.

Republican governors in Texas and Florida have been criticized for sending migrants crossing their borders to liberal cities like New York and Sacramento.

Leeser, a Democrat, said all migrants entering his city voluntarily boarded buses to the city of their choice.

The mayor added that President Joe Biden has been a good partner in dealing with the emerging and dire immigration situation in his city.

However, he added that he believes the country’s immigration system is broken.

“I think it’s really important to note that we have a broken immigration system,” he said. “It’s the same thing over and over again.”

Just six weeks ago, about 400 people a day were crossing the border into El Paso, but in recent days there have been 2,000 or more.

Due to the massive influx, Leeser said the city has had to work with the U.S. Border Patrol to accommodate 6,500 people.

About two-thirds of the people entering El Paso today are single men. About 32 percent are families, and only two percent are unaccompanied children.

In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together as they await processing on the Ciudad Juarez side of the border on September 21, 2023 in El Paso

Migrants break through concertina wire constructed by the Texas National Guard on the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso

Over the past few days, El Paso has seen an influx of about 2,000 migrants per day

The city’s leadership says it has reached absolute capacity and can no longer process migrants across the border

About 400 miles to the east, Eagle Pass, Texas faces a similar problem.

The border city has been flooded with migrants in recent days, with more than 7,500 people pouring into the small town of 28,000 on Monday and Tuesday alone.

A crowd of a hundred men arrived early Saturday morning at Piedras Negras on the Mexican side and made their way to an unshaded island in the middle of the river.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show the group was involved in a standoff with Border Patrol and National Guard boats, which circled and blocked them as they tried to cross.

Then, after two hours, the migrants rushed forward together and crowded onto a bank on the American side, where they refused to move for another two hours as they tried to find a way through the Abbot’s barbed-wire fence – despite being told repeatedly that they had to go back. .

After nearly four hours in the river and on the bank, guards were finally forced to cut the barbed wire and allow the group to pass due to concerns for their welfare.

A local law enforcement source told DailyMail.com that the decision was made due to the fiery heat at the border and the long time the group spent in the open.

Although largely male, a handful of Venezuelan and Nicaraguan migrants included women and children – some of whom looked unwell and dehydrated by the time they were allowed into the US.

Some babies were carried by National Guard and Border Patrol personnel, who took the babies from their exhausted mothers as they struggled up the bank.

This is the astonishing moment a group of 100 migrants crossed the Rio Grande

