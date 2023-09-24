Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stumbles as she’s called out for owning a pricey Tesla electric vehicle rather than a union-made option – but insists that she’s been ‘looking into’ trading it in

A member of the Democratic team has been promising to get rid of her Model 3 for more than a year

Challenged on CBS’s Face the Nation, she cited the lack of a vaccine as a reason to stick with it

Viewers were unimpressed, with many struggling to understand her point

Viewers were left scratching their heads Sunday morning as Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why she still owns a Tesla despite claiming she plans to replace it with a union-made model.

The New York congresswoman faced a backlash in 2021 when it emerged she had purchased a $35,000 Model 3 from Elon Musk’s defiantly non-union company, despite several run-ins with the world’s richest man.

Last year she said she would “love to switch” to an electric car from a unionized workforce, but viewers were left none the wiser after she was challenged yesterday about her delay on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“Is it a quality problem, is it a style problem, is the market just not there?” asked host Margaret Brennan.

“Um, look, our car was purchased during the pandemic when there was mass travel before a vaccine had come out, so traveling between New York and Washington was the safest way we had identified: an electric car,” she explained.

The radical Democratic congresswoman from New York unashamedly stunned left-wing viewers with her explanation

AOC has had its Tesla Mark since at least 2021, despite repeated promises to trade it in for a union employee car

Face the Nation viewers were unimpressed with what they heard, with some accusing her of producing a ‘word salad’

‘But that was before some of the new models came to market for which this range was available, but we are now looking at trading in our car and hopefully we will do so soon.’

Arguments broke out on social media as viewers tried to figure out the meaning behind the words, with some admitting the effort had defeated them.

“If that makes sense to you, stop drinking and lie down,” @JerichoXVI tweeted.

“AOC makes word salad for breakfast and claims she bought a Tesla because the shot wasn’t available so it was safer that way,” @BerryRazi added.

“Apparently AOC only got Tesla because…” Wasn’t the vaccine out yet?’ wrote Above the best.

Absolutely hilarious. She said the reason she bought a Tesla was because the vaccine hadn’t hit the market yet,” another added.

News of the Squad member’s Tesla emerged in 2021 when it was illegally parked outside a Whole Foods in Washington DC.

She had already criticized the company for the millions it received in subsidies.

“When we as the public choose to invest in new technologies, we earn a return on that investment,” she said in December 2018.

“For far too long we’ve given money to Tesla, we’ve given money to a lot of people and we haven’t gotten a return on our investment that the public has made in creating technologies, and it’s time we get our money’s worth , because it is the public that finances. and funded many innovative technologies.”

The congresswoman has had her own personal meeting with Tesla’s Elon Musk on social media

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan quoted the congresswoman’s comments back to her

Some accused the Squad member of hypocrisy, while others warned she would get a bad deal if she delivers on her promise

Her antipathy deepened and became strangely personal when she got into a direct argument on Twitter with the business owner, who told her to stop flirting with him.

“I’m tired of having to collectively highlight the explosion of hate crimes happening because a billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communications platform,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Stop hitting me, I’m very shy,” Musk replied, adding a blushing emoji.

“I was talking about Zuckerberg, but okay,” she replied, before deleting the tweet a minute later.