Rep. Gosar’s Homophobic Sunday Rant Is Deranged—Even for Him

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used his weekly email newsletter—hosted on a .gov domain that is funded by American taxpayers—on Sunday to launch a thinly veiled, homophobic attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, shockingly suggesting Milley should be put to death.

The diatribe came in a section commenting on former Capitol Police Chief Stephen Sund’s testimony to the House Committee on Administration last week, in which Sund discussed the Capitol riot. Sund called the events of Jan. 6 “an intelligence failure” and said he wished several agencies and individuals—from the Pentagon to then-President Donald Trump—had reacted more swiftly to provide back-up for local law enforcement.

But in Gosar’s recantation of the day’s events, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) remained the villain of the riots, though it was Milley—“the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs”—who delayed the deployment of the National Guard, Gosar claimed.

