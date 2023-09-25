Scientists say that eating natural yogurt can fix garlic breath due to its neutralizing proteins.

Yogurt was 99 percent effective at reducing odor-producing compounds.

It’s natural to feel self-conscious after a particularly spicy garlic bread or chicken kyiv.

But simply eating a little plain yogurt could help remove the garlic odor from your breath, scientists say.

Researchers have found that the proteins found in plain whole milk yogurt work well to neutralize the sulfur-based compounds that cause the odor.

A team from Ohio State University placed equal amounts of raw garlic in glass bottles before adding yogurts with different fat, protein and water contents.

They found that yogurt was 99 percent effective at reducing the main odor-producing compounds in garlic.

Analyzes revealed that yogurts with high levels of protein were most effective at reducing garlic odor, as well as yogurts with high butterfat content.

Dr Sheryl Barringer, lead author of the study, said: “High protein is very popular right now. Generally, people want to eat more protein.

‘An unintended side benefit could be a protein-rich formulation that could be promoted as a breath deodorant in addition to its nutritional properties.

“We know that proteins bind flavor… in this case, it could be positive.”

The researchers also tested the “deodorizing” effects of yogurt on fried garlic but, in the process, discovered that frying the garlic significantly reduced most of the volatile compounds that cause the odor anyway.

Dr. Barringer and her team believe their study lays a good foundation for exploring different proteins that could soon be formulated to create the perfect product to eradicate garlic breath.

In the meantime, however, Dr. Barringer suggests that Greek yogurt, which has a higher protein value than plain yogurt with whole milk, may be the most effective way to get rid of garlic breath.

Flavored yogurts are also likely to work and, whatever the use, should be consumed soon after consuming the garlic.

“Take your garlic and eat the yogurt right away,” he added.

The findings were published in the journal Molecules.