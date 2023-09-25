Cassidy Hutchinson said she was tempted to run away moments before her bombshell testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a public hearing on Capitol Hill on June 28, 2022.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide, testified before the January 6 committee.She revealed, among other details, how Donald Trump once lunged at his Secret Service protection.Hutchinson said was getting cold feet moments before she gave her bombshell testimony.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was tempted to back out of the January 6 hearing just moments before she gave testimony that revealed damning details about Donald Trump’s behavior in the final days of his office.

“I almost ran,” Hutchinson said in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning. “There’s a little hold room outside the committee room that we were about to walk in and I — I almost started.”

Hutchinson was a top aide in Trump’s orbit who testified before a bipartisan panel of Congressmembers in June of 2022.

In her testimony, she revealed how Trump had a temperament problem, throwing dishes and flipping tablecloths in the White House dining room when he got angry.

Hutchinson also claimed that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agents who was driving “The Beast” on the day of the Capitol riot.

The former aide recently published her memoir, “Enough,” recounting her experiences in the White House.

In her interview with CBS News, Hutchinson described how she got last-minute cold feet before she stepped inside the committee hearing room.

“I heard the door click open, and I turned around, and I looked at my attorney and said, ‘I can’t do this,'” she said. “And I started to walk and he gently pushed my shoulders and he said, ‘You can do this.’ And then we walked out.”

